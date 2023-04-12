After receiving a $200,000 donation linked to China, the Trudeau Foundation CEO, president, and board of directors resigned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed unnamed critics or “those people” for discrediting the taxpayer-subsidized Foundation.
“Those people who are trying to get short-term political gain by increasing polarization and partisanship in this country by launching completely unfounded and ungrounded attacks against charities or foundations must not succeed,” Trudeau told reporters.
“It is a shame to see the level of toxicity and political polarization that is going on in our country these days,” said Trudeau.
“But I am certain the Trudeau Foundation will be able to continue.”
The resignation of Foundation management followed a Feb. 28 Globe and Mail disclosure that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service cautioned the Foundation over its 2016 acceptance of a donation from a Chinese billionaire, Zhang Bin.
The Foundation returned the money on March 1 and said “ethics and integrity are among our core values.”
“The Trudeau Foundation is a Foundation with which I have absolutely no intersection,” Trudeau said yesterday.
“It was established to promote knowledge and academic research into the humanities following the death of my father.”
Parliament in 2002 funded a $125 million endowment for the Foundation, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“What is a more fitting legacy to the man who symbolized youth, excellence and the innovative spirit?” said then-prime minister Jean Chretien.
The Trudeau Foundation was among numerous similar groups that received federal funding at the time, such as Genome Canada, the Asia Pacific Foundation and others.
Funding prompted a 2002 report by then-Auditor General Sheila Fraser entitled Placing The Public’s Money Beyond Parliament’s Reach that complained foundations operated with little scrutiny.
“Access To Information does not apply to these foundations,” then-Canadian Alliance MP Val Meredith (Surrey-White Rock, BC) told a 2003 Commons Public Accounts committee hearing.
“We don’t have any control over what the agreement says, what they do with the money or whether they’re spending it in the way it is supposed to be spent.”
Then-New Democrat MP Pat Martin (Winnipeg Centre, MB) also questioned public funding of foundations.
“A lot of us feel those foundations were places where the Liberal government squirrelled away billions and billions of dollars, almost as off-balance-sheet financing out of the perusal of the public accounts committee or the Auditor General,” Martin told a 2006 hearing of the Commons Ethics committee.
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday in a statement said legislators should review the Trudeau Foundation’s finances.
“We need to investigate the Beijing-funded Trudeau Foundation,” said Poilievre.
“We need to know who got rich, who got paid and who got privilege and power from Justin Trudeau as a result of funding to the Trudeau Foundation.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(13) comments
Those people are you Alberta, Saskatchewan. He will get his vengeance by taking back resource control.
Time for that Republic of Alberta. Pass it on.
Trudeau's money laundering scheme under attack, how dare those people.
The rats and the rot and stench of 24 Sussex pretty much epitomizes the Trudeau government.
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/134/862/352/original/35c72cf233c01db4.png
Trudeau likes it when he get to play the victim and blame others. I hope that voting taxpayers are getting tired of his big drama moments. If not, it is really time for the west to leave. Actually, the west should have left in the '80's.
I don't think we even know 1% of the criminal activities the foundation and the crime family is involved in.
Thete should be no such thing as a publicly finded foundation that cannot be audited or investigated
[thumbup]
Truedolt will never take account for his treasonous behaviour. It's always someone else's fault of course.
The Foundation returned the money on March 1 and said “ethics and integrity are among our core values.”
The Trudeau Foundations building is literally in the shape of a pedophile symbol hahahahahahaha What Ethics? Raping, murdering, and castrating children is ethical? Note to self. Hahahahahaha. How did Canada get into a situation where it is run by Pedovores voted in by Pedophiles. This country is so messed up we on the level with 1930's National Socialist Germany. I actually think we are worse at this point. There is no coming back from a society this degraded and degenerate. We are headed for a full social and economic collapse and only then after millions of Canadians have died from the insanity maybe just maybe the survivors will come to their senses. Fire up the money printing presses and sharpen up the surgical scalpels boys, it's party time Soviet Russia style. Woooooooooo
We are more like the Weimar Republic that led to the National Socialist take over.
I agree with your point.
“It is a shame to see the level of toxicity and political polarization that is going on in our country these days,” said Trudeau.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said protesters demonstrating against him were "anti-vaxxer mobs" launching "racist, misogynistic attacks."
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.