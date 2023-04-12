Justin Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

After receiving a $200,000 donation linked to China, the Trudeau Foundation CEO, president, and board of directors resigned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed unnamed critics or “those people” for discrediting the taxpayer-subsidized Foundation.

CSIS Headquarters

“Those people who are trying to get short-term political gain by increasing polarization and partisanship in this country by launching completely unfounded and ungrounded attacks against charities or foundations must not succeed,” Trudeau told reporters.

(13) comments

Robadam
Robadam

Those people are you Alberta, Saskatchewan. He will get his vengeance by taking back resource control.

Time for that Republic of Alberta. Pass it on.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Trudeau's money laundering scheme under attack, how dare those people.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

The rats and the rot and stench of 24 Sussex pretty much epitomizes the Trudeau government.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/134/862/352/original/35c72cf233c01db4.png

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Trudeau likes it when he get to play the victim and blame others. I hope that voting taxpayers are getting tired of his big drama moments. If not, it is really time for the west to leave. Actually, the west should have left in the '80's.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

I don't think we even know 1% of the criminal activities the foundation and the crime family is involved in.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Thete should be no such thing as a publicly finded foundation that cannot be audited or investigated

Report Add Reply
joslindave03
joslindave03

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Truedolt will never take account for his treasonous behaviour. It's always someone else's fault of course.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The Foundation returned the money on March 1 and said “ethics and integrity are among our core values.”

The Trudeau Foundations building is literally in the shape of a pedophile symbol hahahahahahaha What Ethics? Raping, murdering, and castrating children is ethical? Note to self. Hahahahahaha. How did Canada get into a situation where it is run by Pedovores voted in by Pedophiles. This country is so messed up we on the level with 1930's National Socialist Germany. I actually think we are worse at this point. There is no coming back from a society this degraded and degenerate. We are headed for a full social and economic collapse and only then after millions of Canadians have died from the insanity maybe just maybe the survivors will come to their senses. Fire up the money printing presses and sharpen up the surgical scalpels boys, it's party time Soviet Russia style. Woooooooooo

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

We are more like the Weimar Republic that led to the National Socialist take over.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I agree with your point.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

“It is a shame to see the level of toxicity and political polarization that is going on in our country these days,” said Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said protesters demonstrating against him were "anti-vaxxer mobs" launching "racist, misogynistic attacks."

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Report Add Reply

