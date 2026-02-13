Trudeau buys $4-million home ahead of his MP pension payout next year

Justin Trudeau's got a new pad — "investing" $4.26 million in the new home.Officially registered on Monday, the deed outlines the former Prime Minister's residence is located in the northern part of Mount Royal in Montreal, Quebec.The purchase may be made a little bit easier thanks to Trudeau's former PM salary — which was $406,200 annually. He is also probably anticipating more money coming his way soon — in the form of his MP pension and PM pension..His MP pension will be given to him first, in less than a year when he turns 55, providing him with an annual sum of $141,000.The PM pension will be a bit longer wait, paying him $73,000 per year when he turns 67.Trudeau also has a trust fund — which according to Global News, was worth $1.2 million in 2013.As of 2025, Yahoo News reports Trudeau's net worth is speculated to be around $95 million.This reportedly comes from a combination of his salary as a former MP and PM, speaking fees, investments, real estate, and his inheritance. .According to the Taxpayers Federation, if he lives until age 90, the double pension will amount to a total of $8.4 million.According to the sales deed, Trudeau's new home is a two-storey single-family home with nearly 5,000 square feet of floor space, as reported by the Gazette.It was constructed in the 1930s, with a property valuation of $5.99 million for municipal taxes.