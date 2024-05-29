Trudeau Cabinet celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day, prompting scorn

The Trudeau government marked Tuesday as Menstrual Hygiene Day to advocate for "menstrual equality" and a "period-friendly world," prompting scorn from detractors.According to MenstrualHygeneDay.org, "the movement for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld" is about erasing "taboos and stigma.""Millions of women and girls* around the world are prevented from reaching their full potential. Just because they menstruate. On 28 May, we unite to change that. Menstrual Hygiene Day brings together non-profits, governments, the private sector, and millions of individuals.""Together, we increase awareness and action towards our common goal: a #PeriodFriendlyWorld. A world where the taboos and stigma surrounding menstruation are history. Where everyone has access to quality menstrual products, period education and period-friendly toilets. But Menstrual Hygiene Day is more than an awareness day. In the past 10 years, the movement has grown tremendously. Today, more and more of us are also working towards a #PeriodFriendlyWorld beyond 28 May."The asterisk around "women and girls" is explained: "We recognise that not everyone who menstruates identifies as a woman and that not all women menstruate."Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued a statement on behalf of the Trudeau cabinet to mark the occasion."One in six Canadians who menstruate have personally experienced period poverty. This rises to one in four if their household earns less than $40,000 a year. Period poverty disproportionately impacts youth, single mothers, indigenous peoples, black and other racialized communities, immigrants, people experiencing homelessness, people living with disabilities, gender diverse individuals, and those who live in remote areas," the statement read.Women and Gender Equality Canada currently has a national Menstrual Equity Fund pilot underway to deliver over 74.5 million menstrual products to over 3.5 million individuals in need through food banks and other community organizations. The pilot works with six menstrual equity organizations to inform Canadians about "period poverty" and "reduce stigma around menstruation."Employers must now provide access to menstrual products at no cost in all federally regulated workplaces. Many airport washrooms and the military have menstrual products available in mens' washrooms.Employment and Social Development Canada says it's important that "cisgender women, non-binary individuals, transgender men, and intersex individuals" are included.Health Canada has funded five projects through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund to improve access to education regarding sexual and reproductive health and rights. This includes projects distributing information and education resources on endometriosis to "underserved populations and resources focusing on sex education including a de-colonized approach to discussing menstruation."Global Affairs Canada also made a ten-year commitment to advance the health and rights of women and girls around the world that includes "comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights.""On this day of awareness, we urge everyone —including men and boys —to join the conversation on social media using #MHday2024 and #periodfriendlyCanada, wear a Menstruation Bracelet, and take action to normalize menstruation, challenge negative perceptions, and advance gender equality," the statement reads."Together we can build a progressive and inclusive Canada, where no one is left behind."Some Trudeau cabinet ministers tweeted their participation in the menstruation, actions thoroughly rejected by Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari and columnist Rupa Subramanya. Ghamari said she'd rip the bracelet right off the wrist of any male colleague who wore the bracelet, while Subramanya said it was another example of Team Trudeau's "clown world.".Former prime minister Stephen Harper's wife, Laureen Teskey Harper said she was in full support of Subramanya and Ghamari's comments..However, ever-progressive Victoria was ready to paint the whole town red."Today we join efforts to reduce the stigma around periods & work towards menstrual equity. City Hall will light up red & display the period flag on our community flagpole," the City posted to Twitter ("X").