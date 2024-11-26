Trudeau calls emergency First Ministers meeting in response to Trump’s tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has answered the call of Alberta and Ontario premiers to hold a first ministers meeting to strategize a response to steep tariffs on exports to the US. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday night announced he will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico through an executive order on his first day in office, January 20. .UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade.Trump blamed America’s northern and southern neighbours for being lax on crime, and says US borders need to be fortified since President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris “ridiculously” left them open, allowing in drugs and illegal immigrants.Trump’s incoming border czar last week said the northern border worries him most, as the Canadian Liberal government has issued citizenship to known terrorists..UPDATED: Poilievre demands emergency House debate on Trump’s 25% tariffs .Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote a letter to Trudeau on behalf of all premiers calling for an emergency meeting. Ford’s letter was retweeted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning he had a “good” phone call with Trump the night before, and confirmed he will meet first ministers’ demands to host a meeting “this week” to address the matter."This is a relationship that we know takes a certain amount of working on, and that's what we'll do," Trudeau said before heading into a meeting with his cabinet."One of the really important things is that we be all pulling together on this. The Team Canada approach is what works.".Illegal immigrants, terror watchlist encounters reach record highs at Canadian-US border.A source from Trudeau’s office reportedly told the CBC the meeting with the premiers will be held virtually on Wednesday evening.Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday said he has formally asked the Speaker of the House for a Commons emergency debate on the 25% tariff. Poilievre also held a press conference to address the matter Tuesday morning, where he offered several solutions to the multifaceted crises Canada faces and slammed Trudeau for provoking Trump’s tariffs with his weak security and economic policies..WATCH: Peter MacKay tells Indian media Canada’s security is broken, can’t weed out terrorists