The government of New Brunswick is receiving criticism from the federal government about a new transgender policy in its education system.
Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Premier Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative government of attacking transgender children under the age of 16.
Higgs is modifying the policy regarding sexual orientation in schools, referred to as Policy 713.
The changes would require children below the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns to get parental consent.
The previous version of the policy, which was in effect for the past three years, said teachers needed a student's consent before discussing names and pronouns with their parents.
This policy aimed to create inclusive and safe school environments for sexual minority and transgender children.
Higgs said he’s “taking a strong position for families.”
However, the changes caused dissent within the Progressive Conservatives and angered the opposition parties.
On Tuesday evening in Toronto, Trudeau spoke at a Rainbow Railroad fundraiser, a sexual minority charity, stating that “trans kids need to feel safe, not targeted by politicians.”
“We're seeing that angry, hateful rhetoric rise on our continent, particularly targeting trans people,” Trudeau told the crowd.
“Far-right political actors are trying to outdo themselves with the types of cruelty and isolation they can inflict on these already vulnerable people. Right now, trans kids in New Brunswick are being told they don't have the right to be their true selves, that they need to ask permission.”
Trudeau urged the crowd to oppose New Brunswick’s policy and expressed Canada's commitment to protecting sexual minority rights.
Trudeau did not provide any information about his government's intended actions or whether they plan to intervene.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
I think the "angry, hateful rhetoric rise" is mainly targeting the politicians and those who formulate policy not the actual transgender people. Unfortunately the people become targets due to the actions of a small group of the "woke".
How did that 60's Swoop turn out??
Not allowing children to cut their genitals off is cruelty. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂. You can't make this stuff up. Pure insanity. 🤡🌏
Very soon, our children will be taken from us if we disagree with what the government wants to do with and to them. Hyperbolic? Did anyone think three years ago we would be where we are now?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I guess he won't mind us putting his children in public school right there in Ottawa? After all, his choice to ship them off to private schools is far right, it really isn't his choice now, is it?
Indeed, LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.