Justin Trudeau

 

The government of New Brunswick is receiving criticism from the federal government about a new transgender policy in its education system.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Premier Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative government of attacking transgender children under the age of 16.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

kmb
kmb

I think the "angry, hateful rhetoric rise" is mainly targeting the politicians and those who formulate policy not the actual transgender people. Unfortunately the people become targets due to the actions of a small group of the "woke".

Big10-4
Big10-4

How did that 60's Swoop turn out??

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Not allowing children to cut their genitals off is cruelty. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂. You can't make this stuff up. Pure insanity. 🤡🌏

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Very soon, our children will be taken from us if we disagree with what the government wants to do with and to them. Hyperbolic? Did anyone think three years ago we would be where we are now?

martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

northrungrader
northrungrader

I guess he won't mind us putting his children in public school right there in Ottawa? After all, his choice to ship them off to private schools is far right, it really isn't his choice now, is it?

martina1
martina1

Indeed, LOL

