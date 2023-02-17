Trudeau
Courtesy of CPAC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the findings that the federal government was justified in its invocation of the Emergencies Act to deal with the Freedom Convoy on Friday, claiming that while his cabinet "didn't want to" invoke the act, it needed to do so to end the "lawlessness."

"Let's be clear, we didn't want to have to invoke the Emergencies Act. It's a measure of last resort," Trudeau said to reporters on Friday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

Invoking the war measures last year without any consequences to hold this government to account set a very dangerous precedent!

Report
rianc
rianc

Trudeau and his sycophants didn't want to invoke the Emergencies Act is a laugh. They talked about using tanks like China to quell protests in Ottawa. So clearly they were in love with the idea of invoking the Emergencies Act to give themselves more power.

Report
Delby
Delby

Will the dodo bird return before trudeau/singh/notley ever utter a truth? I do believe so.

Report
Drax
Drax

Anything Trudeau says, the opposite is true.

Report

