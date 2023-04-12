The Liberal government claims across the country, Canadian workers are building the clean technologies needed to grow the economy and create good middle-class jobs while fighting climate change.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg to highlight both new and expanded investment tax credits proposed in Budget 2023 — A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future.
The Liberals claim the investment tax credits will help produce, manufacture, or use clean energy and clean technology in Canada, which will support good jobs for the middle class and a clean, made-in-Canada economy for generations to come.
Trudeau introduced a 15% refundable Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit for eligible investments in technologies required for the generation and storage of clean energy and its transmission between provinces and territories, which is available to taxable and certain tax-exempt entities.
“When it comes to clean energy and clean technology, Canada is a world leader,” Trudeau said.
“That’s why companies from around the world continue to choose Canada — and above all, Canadian workers — to grow their operations. The investments we are proposing in Budget 2023 will help us continue to build an economy that works for everyone, with good middle-class jobs, while leaving a stronger, healthier future for our kids.”
The Liberals also rolled out a refundable Clean Technology Manufacturing Tax Credit to cover 30% of investments in new machinery and equipment used to manufacture or process clean technologies and extract process or recycle key critical minerals.
The Liberals said Canada is moving forward with the Clean Hydrogen Investment Tax Credit, first announced in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, to support between 15% and 40% of eligible project costs to produce clean hydrogen.
The Liberals are also expanding the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Investment Tax Credit to additional types of equipment used to capture carbon dioxide emissions for storage or other uses in industrial processes and provide tax credit access to geological storage projects in BC.
The federal government said it's also expanding eligibility for the refundable 30% Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit to include geothermal energy systems, further supporting the growth of Canada’s clean technology sector.
“These clean investment tax credits build on the work we have already done from coast-to-coast-to-coast to grow our clean economy and create and secure tens of thousands of good middle-class jobs,” the federal Liberal government stated.
While at the University of Manitoba, Trudeau also highlighted Budget 2023 measures to enhance financial assistance for students by increasing Canada Student Grants by 40% providing up to $4,200 for full-time students and raising interest-free Canada Student Loans.
In total, proposed changes would allow post-secondary students to access up to $14,400 in enhanced Canada Student Financial Assistance for the upcoming school year.
(4) comments
Western Standard, Please sensor the Trudeau government and don't show his face ever again! Their lies are hurting Canadians.
As the Middle Class disappear . . . Turdough keeps us on the road to Failure, just like Germany, Britain & Belgium . . . who are now ALL using Coal to keep the lights on and keep warm.
Carbon Capture is quite insane . . . CO2 levels are minescule, more CO2 = larger crops & more food. The major GH Gas is Water Vapor, over 95%.
World In Midst of Carbon Drought (w/ Prof. William Happer, Princeton University)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-9UlF8hkhs
Canada has been in an "Intellect" Drought for 8 years now . . . and there is going to be a lot more Pain if our "Never had a Real Job" and "The Budget will Balance Itself" Crime Minister is not replaced and soon ! ! !
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/more-than-120-000-federal-union-workers-vote-to-strike-over-pay/article_77eec334-d947-11ed-849b-7736e1ba3af2.html
pure hogwash..but the usual fibs..
