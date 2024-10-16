Trudeau claims RCMP made accusations to protect Canadians from India, admits he has 'no proof'

The RCMP protected the public safety of Canadians by blaming the Indian government for a string of serious crimes, including murder, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the China Inquiry.Simultaneously, the prime minister admitted his government has no “hard proof” against India — just mere “intelligence.”The federal police force on Thanksgiving Monday — which Trudeau testified was their decision, not his — came out with damning claims against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, who the RCMP identified as “persons of interest” in 2022 slaying of Ripudaman Singh Malik by Khalistani terrorists in BC.The RCMP further alleged the Indian government was linked to serious criminal activity in Canada, including homicide and extortion. Trudeau ousted six Indian diplomats, and Modi’s government retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats mere hours later. "The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada," Trudeau told the Commission on Foreign Interference Wednesday during his testimony. .WATCH: Joly’s strange laugh when asked about Sihk activist’s murder .China inquiry hears former parliamentarian operated on behalf of foreign state.The prime minister was asked to “comment on what the RCMP announced on Monday and the current state of affairs.”“The decision by the RCMP to go forward with that announcement was entirely anchored in public safety and aimed at disrupting the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion, and even murder,” replied Trudeau.“Across Canada, particularly within the South Asian community — and largely, but not exclusively, within the Sikh community — this chain involved Indian diplomats collecting information on Canadians who oppose or disagree with the Modi government.”“This information was then passed along to the highest levels of the Indian government and subsequently directed through criminal organizations, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, to incite violence against Canadians. The RCMP determined that this chain — or sequence, or scheme — needed to be disrupted. By going public on Monday and expelling those diplomats, we aimed to break that chain.”“The first option, of course, would have been to question or interview the diplomats involved, but that would have required waiving diplomatic immunity, which they refused — and understandably so.”.WATCH: Indian media slams Trudeau for harbouring terrorist due to easy entry pathways."We believe in the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of India. We respect that. We certainly expect India to respect the sovereignty of Canada, which in this case they have not," lamented Trudeau. "We are not looking to provoke or create a fight with India. the Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada, and we need to respond, in order to ensure Canadians' safety."The prime minister when asked if the crimes Canadian federal agencies were accusing India of are comparable to those of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).“These were covert, clandestine, and coercive measures — ranging from threats to withhold family visas, to paying sources for information,” said Trudeau.“These actions represented a serious threat to public safety, and although these matters are part of ongoing court cases and investigations, the RCMP felt it necessary to go public at this stage to preemptively disrupt these activities before they resulted in further harm.”.Trudeau’s security aide claims no traitors in parliament despite damning NSICOP report. Trudeau told commission counsel Shantona Chaudhury his government “worked behind the scenes to try to get India to cooperate,” but to no avail.According to Trudeau, India responded asking, “how much do you know?” and telling the Trudeau Liberals to “give us the evidence you have on this.”“And at that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof.”