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Trudeau claims Trump 'no longer working' in interest of Americans

Justin Trudeau
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Justin Trudeau
Brown University
Canada US trade
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Justin Trudeau Donald Trump
Trudeau claims Trump 'no longer working' in interest of Americans
justin trudeau at brown university
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