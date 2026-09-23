Trudeau claims Trump 'no longer working' in interest of Americans

Sharing his thoughts on the US president while in the US, Justin Trudeau claimed President Donald Trump is "no longer working" in the interest of Americans.As reported by the National Post, Trudeau spoke at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island; during the question-and-answer portion, Brown University President Christina Paxson asked Trudeau where he saw current "trade tensions" between Canada and the US ending up. He claimed the US is an "extremely unpredictable" partner at the moment due to the current president.Trudeau responded by stating there are differences between the current administration and the time negotiated with Trump during his first term..Trudeau said Trump has made "win-lose" deals rather than "win-win" deals with other countries, even if this has a negative impact on Americans.“The US for decades behaved in its own interest, but in a predictable way,” stated Trudeau to the American audience."You got to say, ‘no, no, if we’re going to do something, it has to be in our interest.'""That’s fine, and the world figured out how to make sure that your interests and our interests could be served."."That’s fine, and the world figured out how to make sure that your interests and our interests could be served.""Suddenly, the unpredictability is the US administration is no longer working in the best interest of the American people, and that makes it extremely unpredictable and difficult for countries to navigate through, for friends to rely on, but also for businesses to invest," stated Trudeau.Trudeau cited the latest tariffs placed on Canadian aluminium and softwood lumber as being self-harming policies.He claimed Americans do not produce enough aluminium and have heavily relied on Canadian products, while Canadian aluminium costs have now risen due to the US tariffs.."So you have raised prices on the cost of your own beer and everything else, and you are substituting buying aluminum from Canada from buying aluminum from Bahrain," Trudeau stated."You’re making it more difficult for consumers and producers and manufacturers in America to get aluminum from a reliable supply."Similarly, Trudeau said, since 2025 when tariffs were placed on Canadian softwood lumber, the US has been able to produce enough of it domestically to support a major housing boom."That means home builders pay more for their wood in the United States than you would need to, just so that the few companies that actually make and harvest wood in the United States can charge higher prices," he stated.."There is a pattern here of doing things that are driving up prices for your consumers, and not necessarily making anything better for America by fighting with one of your oldest and best allies."Later, while addressing the crowd, Trudeau claimed they were not alone in feeling uncertain about the future."Over the past 10 years, leaders have been sort of trying to figure it out on the fly," he stated.