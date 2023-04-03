Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

The Liberals are “committed” to policing internet content with their internet censor board called the Digital Safety Commission, with no deadline for the legislation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called uncensored speech “destabilizing.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

JT has already lost the information battle. Yes, many people are still asleep as they watch TV all day long. However, as brain washed people start to see real censorship, they wake up. It’s a paradox. JT wants censorship to keep people asleep. But, as people see real censorship they wake up.

guest688
guest688

For those of you making comment on Western Standard note that the Western Standard tracks the comment's you make. You can click on any person making comment and see your comment history...

I for one think it is time WS deleted this ability to view our comment history!!

dieraci13
dieraci13

Time for a French style revolution. Enough is enough. Canadians are the worst cucks on the planet earth we will put up with anything.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

So this bill c-11 is another example of CCP interference pushed through their puppets in Ottawa.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Comedian Chris Rock must have been thinking of Canada and its appalling PM when he joked: "We have free speech in this country but you gotta be careful about what you say."

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Welcome to life under our Fascist Dictator; PM Turdiot. He is being kept in power by the Turdiot-Singh coalition.

And the worst is yet to come.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

To federalists I ask: Why do you continue to support this Canada?

For over 150yrs we in the West have not been allowed "in", not allowed effective representation to speak against or stop Canada taking what they want from us.

And now they are taking your free speech. Why not, at least at home, with friends, support independence, freedom and prosperity?

guest326
guest326

Ok already!! I open Western Standard and three pics of the prick Turdhole!!

cant you blot out his face or something! I'm trying to have coffee here!

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The sheeple rejoice.

JGL
JGL

Justin Trudeau is a corrupt deranged psycho path.

He has no moral authority to govern anyone or anything.

We are loosing our freedoms slowly but surely. And as pathetic as we Canadians are, we just don't seem to care.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

So true and it's pathetic.

WCanada
WCanada

Ministry of Political Education is coming next. To make sure we think correctly. #1984

Footloose
Footloose

So tell me again why we have a new agency called the Environmental Enforcement Directorate with a new building in Winnipeg with interregation rooms, an armoury and its "environmental" police officers do not require a search warrant or court order to enter your property and seize assets? Somehow an Internet Censorship Committee able to shut down publications and levy $70,000 fines for legal content comes as no surprise.

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

😡🤬😡👿 Wake Up Canada! Our freedoms are being usurped!

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

And now we know why the Trudeau government wanted the CRTC to have the power to 'promote' Canadian content.

First the tool to enforce, then the law to be enforced.

Say goodbye to any idea that is your own. Ideas will only be those that the government wants you to have.

