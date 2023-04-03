The Liberals are “committed” to policing internet content with their internet censor board called the Digital Safety Commission, with no deadline for the legislation.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called uncensored speech “destabilizing.”
“The Government of Canada is considering the creation of a new Digital Safety Commission,” the cabinet wrote in a letter to the Commons Foreign Affairs committee.
The agency would monitor internet content deemed hurtful though legal.
“The Government of Canada is committed to developing new rules for platforms that are backed up by strong enforcement mechanisms,” the cabinet wrote.
“The introduction date for this legislation has not been determined,” said the letter.
“The department of Canadian Heritage is working with other government departments to deliver on this important initiative.”
The Criminal Code and provincial libel laws already prohibit hate speech, uttering threats, incitement to violence, obscenity, slander, and other objectionable internet content.
Censorship was “a risk-based approach to platform regulation whereby online services would be compelled to identify, assess, and mitigate risks on their platforms,” said the letter.
“The risks to be identified, assessed, and measured would be set out in legislation.”
Trudeau, in an interview on September 9 with legal counsel at the Public Order Emergency Commission, said he was committed to internet regulation.
“The prime minister emphasized the need for governments to take online rhetoric seriously,” said an Interview Summary by lawyers with the Freedom Convoy inquiry.
“He noted we are living in a very difficult time right now,” said the Summary.
“The problem arises when disagreements are built on falsehoods or wrong facts because then it becomes difficult to have a real debate and genuine exchange of ideas.”
“The government believes in free speech,” said Trudeau.
“But with social media, there is a new way to foment anger and hate that is different from anything we have seen before, difficult to counter, and it is destabilizing our democracy.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the cabinet to date has not reintroduced a censorship bill that lapsed in the pre-election 2021 Parliament.
Bill C-36 An Act to Amend the Criminal Code proposed $70,000 fines for internet users responsible for legal content deemed “likely to foment detestation or vilification.”
Cabinet, in a July 29, 2021, Technical Paper and Discussion Paper, urged the appointment of a Digital Safety Commissioner to monitor legal content.
The Commissioner would have powers to investigate anonymous complaints, conduct closed-door hearings, and block websites.
The proposal drew protests from a majority of 9,218 petitioners to the department of Canadian Heritage.
Academics, libertarians, lawyers, legislators, and free speech advocates said regulation of legal speech was unwieldy and unconstitutional.
The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said federal regulation was so sweeping it would quash political dissent.
“The proposals fail to account for the importance of protecting the kinds of expression that are most central to a free and democratic society, including journalism, academic scholarship, and public interest research, debate, artistic creation, criticism, and political dissent,” Citizen Lab wrote in its submission to the Heritage department.
(15) comments
JT has already lost the information battle. Yes, many people are still asleep as they watch TV all day long. However, as brain washed people start to see real censorship, they wake up. It’s a paradox. JT wants censorship to keep people asleep. But, as people see real censorship they wake up.
For those of you making comment on Western Standard note that the Western Standard tracks the comment's you make. You can click on any person making comment and see your comment history...
I for one think it is time WS deleted this ability to view our comment history!!
Time for a French style revolution. Enough is enough. Canadians are the worst cucks on the planet earth we will put up with anything.
So this bill c-11 is another example of CCP interference pushed through their puppets in Ottawa.
Comedian Chris Rock must have been thinking of Canada and its appalling PM when he joked: "We have free speech in this country but you gotta be careful about what you say."
Welcome to life under our Fascist Dictator; PM Turdiot. He is being kept in power by the Turdiot-Singh coalition.
And the worst is yet to come.
To federalists I ask: Why do you continue to support this Canada?
For over 150yrs we in the West have not been allowed "in", not allowed effective representation to speak against or stop Canada taking what they want from us.
And now they are taking your free speech. Why not, at least at home, with friends, support independence, freedom and prosperity?
Ok already!! I open Western Standard and three pics of the prick Turdhole!!
cant you blot out his face or something! I'm trying to have coffee here!
The sheeple rejoice.
Justin Trudeau is a corrupt deranged psycho path.
He has no moral authority to govern anyone or anything.
We are loosing our freedoms slowly but surely. And as pathetic as we Canadians are, we just don't seem to care.
So true and it's pathetic.
Ministry of Political Education is coming next. To make sure we think correctly. #1984
So tell me again why we have a new agency called the Environmental Enforcement Directorate with a new building in Winnipeg with interregation rooms, an armoury and its "environmental" police officers do not require a search warrant or court order to enter your property and seize assets? Somehow an Internet Censorship Committee able to shut down publications and levy $70,000 fines for legal content comes as no surprise.
😡🤬😡👿 Wake Up Canada! Our freedoms are being usurped!
And now we know why the Trudeau government wanted the CRTC to have the power to 'promote' Canadian content.
First the tool to enforce, then the law to be enforced.
Say goodbye to any idea that is your own. Ideas will only be those that the government wants you to have.
