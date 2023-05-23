Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “democracy is not a game” as he addressed the media following special rapporteur David Johnston recommendation against a public inquiry and his appointment of Johnston.
A reporter told Trudeau that “Johnston was asked repeatedly this morning about his relationship to you and whether he could remain impartial and even the perception of bias. Will you consider appointing someone else to lead?”
Trudeau defended Johnston as the special rapporteur, who Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called his “ski buddy.”
“I saw him a few times as a kid,” said Trudeau.
“I got to know him after he was appointed governor-general by Stephen Harper, once I was already a parliamentarian, and quite frankly, the quality and the calibre, not just of his decades of extraordinary service to this country, but the quality and calibre of the report he's put forward leaves me in total confidence in his ability to continue to do this important work for Canadians.”
Trudeau did talk about the work that Johnston did looking into foreign election interference.
“Canadians have had many questions over the last few months and that is why we launched this process,” said Trudeau.
“The former governor general has reviewed thousands of pages of classified and unclassified documents. While preparing his report, Mr. Johnston was given complete access to all relevant records and documents from across government.”
Trudeau said that Johnston had access to anyone he wanted to speak to.
“I myself welcomed the opportunity to sit down with him, as did other ministers,” said Trudeau.
“He also interviewed senior officials, security experts and many others.”
According to Trudeau, Johnston found that the 2019 and 2021 elections were secured.
“The work has led him to conclude that, and I quote, ’the elections of 2019 and 2021, who were well protected by sophisticated mechanisms and there is no basis to have a lack of confidence in their results,’” said Trudeau.
Trudeau said that Johnston attempted to give opposition party leaders the security clearances they needed to examine the intelligence on which the report was based.
“Letters had been sent to opposition leaders offering security clearances so that they may receive the relevant intelligence,” said Trudeau.
“I think everyone can agree with the former governor general's assessment that all leaders must work from a common understanding of true facts.”
Trudeau did acknowledge that Johnston found issues with how security information moved within the government and needed to be improved.
“Johnston also recognized that more work must be done to address the shortcomings in the flow of security information from the public service to the politicians,” said Trudeau.
“Our government will always protect the integrity of Canada's democracy and stand up to foreign attempts to interfere with it. And this is a duty our government has dedicated ourselves to since day one.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Okay I was taking a break from all of this. But, FFS this guy Spanky can do no wrong. Like his brilliance radiates like a thousand Suns! All hail Dear Leader!
Seems that Canada is much like the USA . . . if you are a member of the Insane Radical Far-Left there is no interest in any investigation or following the law.
Just don't be a Trucker who parks in a No Parking Zone . . . they will hound you for years!
Johnson’s blunder.
It is sad to see a prominent gifted Canadian fall from grace. He won’t recommend an Enquiry under the Act, but is going to do one himself where he can shape the process and guide the result.
Of political pompousness, Burns put it nicely…
The best-laid schemes of mice and men Go oft awry, And leave us nothing but grief and pain, For promised joy!
Oh, would some Power give us the gift To see ourselves as others see us! It would from many a blunder free us, And foolish notion: What airs in dress and gait would leave us, And even devotion!
Slimy weasel...
Honestly was the thought that the result would be any different based on who was selected for the job. Let's have a general election please!
Turdeau is right that democracy is not a game, it's actually a bad joke.
I'm sure Justin feel confident about his buddy investigating him. The question was about citizen confidence. How are we supposed to be confident when the former Trudeau Foundation executive investigates his former organization? It's the definition of conflict of interest.
JT believes he is king.
