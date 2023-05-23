Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “democracy is not a game” as he addressed the media following special rapporteur David Johnston recommendation against a public inquiry and his appointment of Johnston.

David Johnston

A reporter told Trudeau that “Johnston was asked repeatedly this morning about his relationship to you and whether he could remain impartial and even the perception of bias. Will you consider appointing someone else to lead?”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

free the west
free the west

Okay I was taking a break from all of this. But, FFS this guy Spanky can do no wrong. Like his brilliance radiates like a thousand Suns! All hail Dear Leader!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Seems that Canada is much like the USA . . . if you are a member of the Insane Radical Far-Left there is no interest in any investigation or following the law.

Just don't be a Trucker who parks in a No Parking Zone . . . they will hound you for years!

Report Add Reply
Observant
Observant

Johnson’s blunder.

It is sad to see a prominent gifted Canadian fall from grace. He won’t recommend an Enquiry under the Act, but is going to do one himself where he can shape the process and guide the result.

Of political pompousness, Burns put it nicely…

The best-laid schemes of mice and men Go oft awry, And leave us nothing but grief and pain, For promised joy!

Oh, would some Power give us the gift To see ourselves as others see us! It would from many a blunder free us, And foolish notion: What airs in dress and gait would leave us, And even devotion!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Slimy weasel...

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

Honestly was the thought that the result would be any different based on who was selected for the job. Let's have a general election please!

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Turdeau is right that democracy is not a game, it's actually a bad joke.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I'm sure Justin feel confident about his buddy investigating him. The question was about citizen confidence. How are we supposed to be confident when the former Trudeau Foundation executive investigates his former organization? It's the definition of conflict of interest.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

JT believes he is king.

Report Add Reply

