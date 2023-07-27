Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed a fifth of his cabinet members from their positions on Wednesday.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau told reporters he needed a “team with fresh energy.”
“This is a moment of putting forward the strongest possible team with fresh energy,” said Trudeau.
“There are lots of big things ahead and we’re going to stay focused on delivering them because that’s what Canadians want.”
Seven of 38 cabinet members were dismissed, including Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, Public Works Minister Helene Jaczek, Attorney General David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray.
“These are big changes, not small changes,” said Trudeau. The cabinet remains at 38 ministers with new appointees. No new portfolios were added.
“You’ve fired seven cabinet ministers; is today’s change an admission things have not gone well?” asked a reporter.
“On the contrary,” replied Trudeau.
“Why should the average Canadian even care?” asked a reporter.
“The reality is this is the team that’s going to continue to be there,” replied Trudeau.
“Can you commit now that you’ve done this major shuffling of cabinet that you won’t pull the plug on the minority Parliament?” asked a reporter.
“We have so much work to do over the coming years,” replied Trudeau.
“There are lots of big things ahead and we are going to stay focused on delivering them because that is what Canadians want,” said Trudeau.
Parliament is taking a summer break and will resume on Monday, September 18.
“It is a clear contrast from the brokenist philosophy that the leader of the Conservative Party continues to put forward,” said Trudeau. He did not elaborate.
On Wednesday, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said he anticipated little difference in how the government is run.
“Justin Trudeau may have fired many of his cabinet ministers but he is as out of touch as ever,” Poilievre said in a statement.
“Trudeau and his loyal ministers, new and old, have no plan to make life more affordable for struggling Canadians,” said Poilievre.
“The minister that really needs to be shuffled out is Justin Trudeau. His record is one of failure.”
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet stated that the extent of the cabinet dismissals was significant.
“The cabinet shuffle demonstrates the government itself is aware several of its departments are dysfunctional,” said Blanchet.
“They have been unable to manage issues: the passport crisis, the chaos at the airports, the housing crisis, foreign interference, delays in immigration files, Employment Insurance in particular.”
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said that the cabinet shuffle does not matter.
“Under Justin Trudeau, it costs more than ever to rent or buy a place to live,” said Singh.
(15) comments
You all likely wonder how Justin got this way . . . .
Justin grew up sitting on this man's knee . . . .
Thoughts Of Chairman Trudeau "...The drive towards power must begin with the establishment of bridgeheads," says Trudeau (Federalism And The French Canadians, New York, St. Martin's Press, 1968)," since at the outset it is obviously easier to convert specific groups or localities than to win over an absolute majority of the whole nation.”
Indeed, says Trudeau, "the experience of that superb strategist Mao Tse-tung might lead us to conclude that in a vast and heterogeneous country, the possibility of establishing socialist strongholds in certain regions is the very best thing..." "Federalism must be welcomed as a valuable tool which permits dynamic parties to plant socialist governments in certain provinces, from which the seed of radicalism can slowly spread.”
And here we are . . . 50 years later with the half/wit son of Pierre spreading his marxist gospel.
Liberals should be fired.
Trudeau may have fired a lot of cabinet ministers. But the idiots like Wilkinson, Guilbeault and Freeland are still their. Working hard to make life miserable for Canadians. Canada won't improve until the idiot in Rideau Hall is removed.
Well put in rookies. They will not say no. Just ask how high to jump. They are new, need the job, they will not buck the system no matter how bad it is. Canada is in for another rough ride. But Singh could stop it.
Like moths to a flame, Trudeau attracts incompetence (and incompetents). Until we extinguish that flame, the “moths” will continue to consume the fabric of Canada.
20% down...............80% to go!
I wonder what lie Pinocchio Mendocino will spew about his termination......
He can’t think for himself so it will be the standard “I want to spend more time with my family”. No one ever asks the family if they wanted to spend more time with him though.
The thing that really irks me in this is Singh, he is the sole reason for this government, he is the very reason we are all feeling the pain, and yet he is so delusional he doesn’t seem to even understand that.
Many of the rookie Ministers were parliamentary secretaries, so they would be up to date on some issues. I am concerned about what "big plans" Trudeau has in mind. With Freeland still controlling Finance, that smells trouble. Blair messed up with the NS shooting and B Lucki mess, and he's promoted to Defense. Anand tried to clean house and was replaced by a dinosaur. LeBlanc has some shady history and is promoted to Safety and Security. No Chinese interference public inquiry from him and steam ahead with more censorship and disinformation control. The next few years will be a scary mess, while the leader is still at the helm. J Singh continues to shoot garbage, while supporting this fiasco.
Not far enough. He did not look in a mirror
And Singh dosen't have the guts to pull the plug on the groper!
Hopefully after the next election in 2025 the non-do-anything party (NDP) will get eleven or less seats and will therefore lose official party status. Then we'll have a bit less rubbish to listen to from them in question period. And hopefully Singh-along will be turfed. As for castro-lite, I'm hoping for a Conservative majority large enough, that little castro cannot make another deal with the imps to get a virtual majority again.
So basically, his team is tired, and he is pulling the second string from the bench to step in. He has no intention of stopping his mad dash to the finish line. He has his eye on the goal. I dont believe he will call election, he will madly charge onward with 'what Canadians want' even if he has no idea or care about what Canadians want.
Lol, he has to finish implementing what Klaus wants, Canadians be darned.
