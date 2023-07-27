Trudeau Cabinet Shuffle July 2023
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed a fifth of his cabinet members from their positions on Wednesday.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau told reporters he needed a “team with fresh energy.”

Left Coast
Left Coast

You all likely wonder how Justin got this way . . . .

Justin grew up sitting on this man's knee . . . .

Thoughts Of Chairman Trudeau "...The drive towards power must begin with the establishment of bridgeheads," says Trudeau (Federalism And The French Canadians, New York, St. Martin's Press, 1968)," since at the outset it is obviously easier to convert specific groups or localities than to win over an absolute majority of the whole nation.”

Indeed, says Trudeau, "the experience of that superb strategist Mao Tse-tung might lead us to conclude that in a vast and heterogeneous country, the possibility of establishing socialist strongholds in certain regions is the very best thing..." "Federalism must be welcomed as a valuable tool which permits dynamic parties to plant socialist governments in certain provinces, from which the seed of radicalism can slowly spread.”

And here we are . . . 50 years later with the half/wit son of Pierre spreading his marxist gospel.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals should be fired.

rianc
rianc

Trudeau may have fired a lot of cabinet ministers. But the idiots like Wilkinson, Guilbeault and Freeland are still their. Working hard to make life miserable for Canadians. Canada won't improve until the idiot in Rideau Hall is removed.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Well put in rookies. They will not say no. Just ask how high to jump. They are new, need the job, they will not buck the system no matter how bad it is. Canada is in for another rough ride. But Singh could stop it.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Like moths to a flame, Trudeau attracts incompetence (and incompetents). Until we extinguish that flame, the “moths” will continue to consume the fabric of Canada.

Major Tom
Major Tom

20% down...............80% to go!

Richard Purdy
Richard Purdy

I wonder what lie Pinocchio Mendocino will spew about his termination......

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

He can’t think for himself so it will be the standard “I want to spend more time with my family”. No one ever asks the family if they wanted to spend more time with him though.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The thing that really irks me in this is Singh, he is the sole reason for this government, he is the very reason we are all feeling the pain, and yet he is so delusional he doesn’t seem to even understand that.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Many of the rookie Ministers were parliamentary secretaries, so they would be up to date on some issues. I am concerned about what "big plans" Trudeau has in mind. With Freeland still controlling Finance, that smells trouble. Blair messed up with the NS shooting and B Lucki mess, and he's promoted to Defense. Anand tried to clean house and was replaced by a dinosaur. LeBlanc has some shady history and is promoted to Safety and Security. No Chinese interference public inquiry from him and steam ahead with more censorship and disinformation control. The next few years will be a scary mess, while the leader is still at the helm. J Singh continues to shoot garbage, while supporting this fiasco.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Not far enough. He did not look in a mirror

nocows
nocows

And Singh dosen't have the guts to pull the plug on the groper!

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Hopefully after the next election in 2025 the non-do-anything party (NDP) will get eleven or less seats and will therefore lose official party status. Then we'll have a bit less rubbish to listen to from them in question period. And hopefully Singh-along will be turfed. As for castro-lite, I'm hoping for a Conservative majority large enough, that little castro cannot make another deal with the imps to get a virtual majority again.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So basically, his team is tired, and he is pulling the second string from the bench to step in. He has no intention of stopping his mad dash to the finish line. He has his eye on the goal. I dont believe he will call election, he will madly charge onward with 'what Canadians want' even if he has no idea or care about what Canadians want.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, he has to finish implementing what Klaus wants, Canadians be darned.

