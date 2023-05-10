Trudeau Foundation and China Flag
Edward Johnson, board chair of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, said the organization has been experiencing “unwarranted and unfair attacks" over Chinese donations, which were allegedly given to indirectly influence Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

Johnson appeared before a parliamentary committee to discuss two donations made in 2016 and 2017 by Chinese billionaire Zhang Bin and businessman Niu Gensheng.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

kmb
kmb

Why does anyone donate to the PET Foundation if not for influence????

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Both the Trudeau infected Liberano mafia and the Biden crime family are illegitimate ChiCom installed criminal terrorist organizations

Our countries have been taken over by organized crime

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Seems to be just like the Bidens...SMH

