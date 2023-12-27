Trudeau garners international ridicule for mandating tampons for men

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to mandate menstrual products to be offered in mens’ bathrooms in Canadian Parliament has drawn international ridicule and lit up social media with unflattering comments about his government’s policy priorities. Tampons and sanitary pads will now be available to both men and women in all federal roles, including at military bases and airports, due to the update to the Canadian Labour Code that went into effect December 15. Conservative Sen. Linda Frum posted a picture of the menstruation basket in the mens’ washroom in parliament, drawing international media attention from the US, UK, Europe, and Africa. “Back in the day, when only women menstruated, we had to pay for our own products. But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces, including Parliament Hill — where this photo was taken today,” Frum wrote in the caption. .“Menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms, regardless of their marked genders,” the Government of Canada website reads. “This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products.”“Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender,” the federal government explained in the policy update. People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said Trudeau's government is waging a systematic attack on masculinity. By becoming obsessed with gender issues, Bernier said, "their goal is to turn as many men as possible into non-binary, trans, gender-fluid, weak, effeminate sissies."