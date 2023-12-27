News

Trudeau garners international ridicule for mandating tampons for men

Menstrual products installed in mens’ bathrooms at Canadian Parliament
Menstrual products installed in mens’ bathrooms at Canadian ParliamentCourtesy Ottawa Road Trips
Loading content, please wait...
Maxime Bernier
Government Of Canada
Canadian Parliament
Menstrual Products
Federal Government In Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government
Canadian Labour Code
Sen. Linda Frum

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news