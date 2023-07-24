Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet this week. 

Trudeau will probably replace ministers who have had difficulties in their jobs or who have decided not to run in the next election.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

They are all criminals - conspiring against the Good People of Canada.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Would be great if he shuffled himself out the door and take Freeland with him. There are more useless Ministers, other than the ones listed. NDP leader will never end the agreement. He's too selfish.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Blackface wants to ensure he can stay in power for his boss Klaus Schwab!

Report Add Reply
Nunyah
Nunyah

Purge the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime BL

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

What will that pathetic Sad Sack aka Seamus O'Reagan be 'Minister Of' next?

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Who really doesn't want this abject fascist shuffled right out of the country. He really seems to like Ukraine so why not there.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

The only cabinet shuffle that matters is the one where Trudie leaves.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why is this sickening POS pedophile still alive?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

He is going to replace ministers who had difficulties doing their jobs? So he going to shuffle his own pathetic carcass into the back benches then? If he shuffles his under preforming cabinet minsters we will have a new PM and New Cabinet.

Report Add Reply
guest1121
guest1121

😂

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.