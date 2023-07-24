Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet this week.
Trudeau will probably replace ministers who have had difficulties in their jobs or who have decided not to run in the next election.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Since becoming prime minister in 2015, Trudeau has changed his cabinet several times.
According to the CBC, he is expected to make another round of changes this Wednesday.
This could be his final chance to adjust his team before the next federal election.
On Monday, three ministers cancelled their appointments. It is normal for cabinet members to empty their schedules and be asked to come to Ottawa before a cabinet reshuffle.
One of the people who cancelled their plans on Monday was Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, who will likely be transferred to another portfolio or removed from the cabinet.
The opposition parties say that Mendicino has not dealt with important issues properly. These include claims of China trying to influence Canadian elections, changes to gun control laws and moving notorious murderer Paul Bernardo from a maximum-security prison.
According to his schedule, Trudeau is in Ottawa on Monday, where he is having private meetings.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are expected to continue in their portfolios.
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett told reporters on Monday that she will not seek re-election in the Toronto—St. Paul's riding.
Dominic LeBlanc, minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister for official languages and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, have been requested to come back to Ottawa, according to CBC.
Trudeau's government is a minority and needs the deal with the NDP to stay in power until 2025.
But this agreement is not a binding deal and if the NDP decides not to support key legislation, such as the budget, it could trigger an election.
Trudeau won a majority government in 2015. However, in the next two elections in 2019 and 2021, he did not win enough seats for a majority, so Trudeau leads with a minority government.
Opinion polls are showing the Conservatives leading the Liberals. The Conservatives lost the last three federal elections to Trudeau.
According to a recent Mainstreet Research poll on July 7, the Conservatives have the most public support at 37%, followed by the Liberals at 30%, and the NDP at 17%. If this trend continues on election day, it could be enough for the Conservatives to form a minority government.
(10) comments
They are all criminals - conspiring against the Good People of Canada.
Would be great if he shuffled himself out the door and take Freeland with him. There are more useless Ministers, other than the ones listed. NDP leader will never end the agreement. He's too selfish.
Blackface wants to ensure he can stay in power for his boss Klaus Schwab!
Purge the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime BL
What will that pathetic Sad Sack aka Seamus O'Reagan be 'Minister Of' next?
Who really doesn't want this abject fascist shuffled right out of the country. He really seems to like Ukraine so why not there.
The only cabinet shuffle that matters is the one where Trudie leaves.
Why is this sickening POS pedophile still alive?
He is going to replace ministers who had difficulties doing their jobs? So he going to shuffle his own pathetic carcass into the back benches then? If he shuffles his under preforming cabinet minsters we will have a new PM and New Cabinet.
😂
