Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of ParlVu

The Trudeau government is funding sex change surgeries for federal public service employees who are transgender and Canadians have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of the new “health benefit.”

Starting July 1, each transgender employee receives a health benefit of up to $75,000 for “gender affirmation” procedures, such as sex reassignment surgeries.

Federal Gender Affirmation Benefit
Transgender flag

The Transgender Flag

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

00676
00676

Could be he’s trying to distract us from the Chinese involvement in the last election.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Here in BC one runs into front line civil servants who cannot speak or cannot write in English. The $75,000 would be better spent teaching "affirmative action" appointees basic language skills.

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

He only did this so he could cut himself a cheque for having his balls cut off 10 years ago.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

You have to shake your head in amazement every time this PM opens his mouth!

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Things are getting so bad that the only headline i want to see is the pm walked in front of one of those things that make a load noise when a part of it is pulled.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I know it's not politically correct (or safe) to say what I

really think....but,

what do you think would happen if some poor, misguided sole gave Trudeau the 'sex neutering' change he thinks is safe/desirable for Canadians at large?

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

The first thing on Justin's mind always seems to be sex. And he's still married?

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Not in the usual sense. It appears that Canadians taxpayers may be subsidizing his alimony/child support payments (think Redau Hall/the cottage at Harrington Lake).

It represent a smack in the face to all Canadian men who bankrupt themselves supporting their children after a relationship breakdown (and yes I'm a woman incensed by this BS).

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

I wonder how much government will give for people that want to detransition?

Report Add Reply
G Gently
G Gently

He gives taxpayer's money to a select few so they need forever medical care. Anything for a vote and to impress the stockholding, wealthy alphabet people who own Google.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.