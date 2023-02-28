The Trudeau government is funding sex change surgeries for federal public service employees who are transgender and Canadians have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of the new “health benefit.”
Starting July 1, each transgender employee receives a health benefit of up to $75,000 for “gender affirmation” procedures, such as sex reassignment surgeries.
The Canada Life Assurance Company, which administers the Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP), will begin covering “medically necessary” interventions for people on “gender affirmation journeys” not covered by their provincial healthcare plan.
The gender-affirming care includes sex change surgeries and hormone therapies to help individuals align their gender identity with their body and physical presentation.
The PSHCP is not specific on what procedures will be covered. For example, some trans activists view electrolysis, liposuction, facial masculinization, and feminization surgery as necessary.
To access the $75,000 in “gender affirmation” coverage, a person must have an approved Gender Affirmation Application Form, be over 18 years old, have used all the provincial health coverage available, and a physician or nurse practitioner must do all the procedures.
Some Canadians went to Twitter to let the government know the money could be used better to help Canadians.
Daryl Wark tweeted: “You have to be kidding right..absolutely absurd. It is unbelievable how this government can find ways to spend taxpayer money.”
Gmurrrdah tweeted: “Yea I'm sorry, there shouldn't even be 75k for anything like this.”
MrsPitbull tweeted: "Gov spending money on mutilating bodies. What could go wrong.”
S Loughead tweeted: “I have nothing against people choosing their own path in life. I do however feel the money could be better spent on life savings medical conditions. Many people cannot afford their medications.”
Charles-Michel D’Irumberry tweeted: “So the government won’t pay for physiotherapy for my back injury (hurt like hell) but is willing to pay for $75 000 sex changes for people who don’t accept their body.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(10) comments
Could be he’s trying to distract us from the Chinese involvement in the last election.
Here in BC one runs into front line civil servants who cannot speak or cannot write in English. The $75,000 would be better spent teaching "affirmative action" appointees basic language skills.
He only did this so he could cut himself a cheque for having his balls cut off 10 years ago.
You have to shake your head in amazement every time this PM opens his mouth!
Things are getting so bad that the only headline i want to see is the pm walked in front of one of those things that make a load noise when a part of it is pulled.
I know it's not politically correct (or safe) to say what I
really think....but,
what do you think would happen if some poor, misguided sole gave Trudeau the 'sex neutering' change he thinks is safe/desirable for Canadians at large?
The first thing on Justin's mind always seems to be sex. And he's still married?
Not in the usual sense. It appears that Canadians taxpayers may be subsidizing his alimony/child support payments (think Redau Hall/the cottage at Harrington Lake).
It represent a smack in the face to all Canadian men who bankrupt themselves supporting their children after a relationship breakdown (and yes I'm a woman incensed by this BS).
I wonder how much government will give for people that want to detransition?
He gives taxpayer's money to a select few so they need forever medical care. Anything for a vote and to impress the stockholding, wealthy alphabet people who own Google.
