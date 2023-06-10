Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday to show Canada's support and announced $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trudeau showed his support at a crucial moment for Zelenskyy, who has been seeking additional assistance from global leaders for weapons and aircraft to launch a delayed counterattack.
“We’re really thankful for everything you did for us, for our people, refugees and for our army,” Zelenskyy told Trudeau.
Since the Russian invasion almost 16 months ago, Canada has promised over $8 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, this is Trudeau’s and Freeland's second visit to the country since the war began.
Due to security concerns, a leader's trip is usually only confirmed after safely leaving a war zone. However, photos of Trudeau touring Irpin last May were leaked on Telegram, breaking the embargo on his secret Ukrainian trip.
Canada reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine politically, financially, and militarily in a 13-point joint declaration following Trudeau's visit on Saturday. However, the statement was cautious in backing Kyiv's entry into NATO, stating that it supports Ukraine's membership as soon as the conditions permit.
“Canada supports Ukraine to become a NATO member as soon as conditions allow for it,” said the statement.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy maintain regular communication and last met in person in Hiroshima, Japan, during the G7 summit.
Trudeau's visit comes at a good time because it gives him a break from dealing with problems in Canada. The Trudeau government has been criticized for not handling the Chinese election interference investigation well and his “special rapporteur” David Johnston stepped down on Friday afternoon.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The globalist pedophile Trudeau supporting his fellow globalist pedophile Zelenskyy
Trudeau to staff-- get me out of Canada and in a photo op where I can virtue signal. ($500 million to Z and he will put some in Panama for me, his wife needs another shopping trip to Paris) We can't have Canadians talking about my communist friends and all my corruption.
$500 Million down the drain . . . Ukrainians are dying at a ratio of 7 to 1 Russian.
There is not a chance in h*ll that Ukraine can win . . . EVER ! ! !
This fool tosses in another 1/2 Billion . . . you can bet the Ukraine Olagarths & Zelensky are padding their Swiss Accounts . . . I wonder if they use the same Countries the Biden's do to Launder Money back to Cdn. Politicians?
Who approves $500m going to Ukraine? Let's say hypothetically that it's a worthy cause. Was there any sort of vote that approved money going to help a foreign country? How about helping the drug addicts in tent cities getting back into society? I think that $500m could have gone pretty far.
I am not against helping countries that are in war. I just want to the process that goes into approving money like that. I mean that's the type of money that can build interchanges, roads, etc. I can live with it, provided they can justify which parliamentary approved it, and not just Kristia whispering sweet nothings in Fidel Jr's ear.
If we give the little dancer running Ukraine an additional $100 million, will he keep the 51 year old, XY teenage girl? We don't want True-dolt back!
Why the frac, didn't someone leak the details to the Ruskies before the flight left Canaduh?
Bye bye tax dollars. Hello more inflation Canada. Anyone having trouble with your mortgage payments out there? Pierre for Prime Minister.
More of my taxpayer money to be laundered through Ukraine for Black face pedophile Trudeau and his pedophile parasite buddies! What a disgusting joke of person that SOB is!
Why is Na_i with a z in the blank deemed to be profanity by WS? Ridiculous!
Johnston must have given our embarrassing, black faced POS a heads up prior to his resignation, to get out of Dodge. Appears he took his required bobblehead supporters with him. If this moron spent just a little of what he has on travel & given away, our own front lined Armed forces members, wouldn't be using worn out aircraft, boats that don't float, & an army with very few reliable weapons. I'm sure these aircraft he uses so frequently are all electrically powered.
Why are we supporting these fascist, neo-Na$i criminals? The Donbas and Crimea have the right to choose their own path, as should all people in the world. Trudeau is putting a nuclear target on our backs in the event of escalation to that level. We should be out of NATO, in fact, NATO should not exist.
It is our tax dollars. Not sure why he thinks it is a good use. Perhaps he needs to spend his inheritance instead so that he might realize the need to spend money well
Curious if it is his own money?
Otherwise it is an other theft!
Trips by government officials to Ukraine are about Money Laundering. They're all in this together.
Wake up Canadians! Ukraine is likely the most corrupt nation on the planet.
Looks that way....but no one will ever investigate. If they can send that much money to foreign countries they really are taking too much from you and I.
Another $500 million down the drain. This PM is on a fast track to bankrupt Canada!
Stop printing money ffs. Commie.
