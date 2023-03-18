According to the Blacklock’s Reporter, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino expects the cabinet’s review of the proposed paid foreign agent registry to take several months.
Senate has a bill for a foreign agent registry sitting there for a year and nothing has been done.
“It’s important we bring all Canadians along, including members of the Chinese-Canadian community who have reason to be concerned given the history of the way in which these powers can be abused,” Mendicino told reporters.
Mendicino said there's an online questionnaire for the public to fill out on the topic.
“Why are you only doing this now?” asked a reporter.
“When will a registry be up and running?” asked a reporter.
“As soon as we can have this consultation,” said Mendicino.
“Yes, but this year or next?” asked a reporter.
“I understand this is urgent,” said Mendicino.
On February 6, Mendicino gave testimony to the Commons Special committee on Canada-China relations.
Mendicino said the tracking of foreign agents must be “culturally sensitive.”
“To deal with threats to national security, we need agencies to be inclusive, diverse, and culturally sensitive so Canadians can have trust and confidence that as we are taking actions to mitigate against threats to national security,” said Mendicino.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last Monday ordered the department of Public Safety to research the benefits of a registry “to make sure there is transparency and accountability” for foreign agents, he said. His remarks followed a House affairs committee vote demanding a full public inquiry into allegations of corrupt practices involving Liberal Party organizers and Chinese Communist Party agents.
The United States has enforced a Foreign Agents Registration Act since 1938. Australia introduced a similar Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act in 2018.
David Mulroney, former Canadian ambassador to China, testified at 2020 hearings of the Commons Special committee on Canada-China Relations that parliament should introduce a registry.
“It’s not clear the government has completely given up the fiction China is our friend,” said Mulroney.
Senator Leo Housakos (QC), on Feb. 24, 2022, introduced Bill S-237 An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry. The bill has since languished without a second reading vote.
“It has been a full year that this bill has been sitting here and Mr Trudeau could not be bothered to speak once on this issue,” said Housakos in the Senate.
“Why don’t we do our job? Get the ball rolling instead of wasting another year in consultations and maybe have another election before we get anything done.”
Bill S-237 would mandate disclosure of all lobbyists acting for “a foreign government, an individual or entity related to a foreign government.” Maximum penalties for undisclosed lobbying are $200,000 fines and two years in jail.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
This is the link to the government consultation. I think that Albertans might want to add their comments. Albertas energy industries have been influenced foreign interference.
There is a section at the end where you can add a longer document around this issue.
https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/ntnl-scrt/frgn-ntrfrnc/cc-en.aspx
(OPTIONAL) If you would like to upload a document as part of your response to this survey, you may do so here. To upload more than one document, please attach a .zip file. Only documents germane to the introduction of a foreign influence transparency registry will be considered.
Good of you to include the survey - that would have been impossible to find otherwise.
This is the most corrupt and most traitorous government any western nation has ever had.
[thumbup]100% agree with you.
