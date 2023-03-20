Calgary Elections Canada polling station
Image courtesy of CBC

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault announced that Elections Canada would introduce electronic voting lists and some of the information would be stored on foreign computer servers, with no details on security measures to prevent election fraud.

Electronic balloting

“Elections Canada will pilot the use of an electronic list of electors to support voting at any table in the designated polling location should a by-election occur in 2023,” Perrault wrote in a 2023-2024 departmental plan. 

Elections Canada

Courtesy CBC

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(12) comments

JGL
JGL

Our voting systems are not safe or secure. How could they possibly be. And many suspect they are rigged.

Either Dominion Voting Systems or Election Systems & Software are used in Canada for federal, provincial or civic elections. Conversations I have recently had with elections officers give a lot of "assurances" of safe and secure but cannot provide concrete proof of any reconciliation of ballots and results. We must all question our current election process.

This 2019 NBC article clearly shows integrity issues with these systems.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/chinese-parts-hidden-ownership-growing-scrutiny-inside-america-s-biggest-n1104516

Left Coast
Left Coast

"Some of the network servers will be located outside of Canada." ? ? ?

No chance for any "foreign" or "domestic" Interference then . . . lol

This of course is the Plan . . . digital data bases are easily manipulated . . . next come the Made in China Dominion Vote counters or something similar.

Next they are going to bring in more "Mail-In Voting" & "Ballot Harvesting" . . .

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Lived in chinada for 50yrs if they cheat to a win next election. I think it may be time to leave for good.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Concerning. Why do the persist in doing what nobody has asked for? Because they do not serve us, they are 100 percent self serving.

Think about it, when is the last time they have done something positive for the middle class?

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

The move to digital ID's moves ahead one piece at a time. This is all part of the WEF move by the Liberals/NDP

eldon628
eldon628

Another set up for a rigged election. And it is obvious that the liberals know the outcome by the way they act. Politically, Canada has become a third world country.

free the west
free the west

Well of course they are. This is progress. Hey, if it makes it easier to steal future elections, then all the better. All hail Dear Leader!

FedUpEasterner
FedUpEasterner

I'm so excited that Trudeau is going to be our supreme ruler for ever.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

“Elections Canada will pilot the use of an electronic list of electors to support voting at any table in the designated polling location should a by-election occur in 2023,”....Looks like the corrupt lying Liberals are already gaming and corrupting the voting process in anticipation to "win" another rigged election.

Edward S
Edward S

At least now we know there won't be an election before 2025.

john.lankers
john.lankers

The fix is in, just like it was in the 2020 presidential election in the US when Dominion exported election data to a server in Frankfurt Germany or when hundreds of thousands of dead people were miraculously added to voter lists or in one county the number of votes grossly exceeded the number of eligible voters.

northrungrader
northrungrader

96 million members of the Chinese Communist Party versus 34 million Canadian citizens, I guess we should stat learning Mandarin or Cantonese, because that's how Justin Trudeau's democracy works.

