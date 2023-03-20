According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault announced that Elections Canada would introduce electronic voting lists and some of the information would be stored on foreign computer servers, with no details on security measures to prevent election fraud.
“Elections Canada will pilot the use of an electronic list of electors to support voting at any table in the designated polling location should a by-election occur in 2023,” Perrault wrote in a 2023-2024 departmental plan.
Under the current system, poll workers use a paper copy of the National Register of Electors.
“This solution would improve services to voters by reducing wait times and help address the challenges of a diminishing workforce at the polls,” wrote Perrault.
“Our goal is to be in [a] position to deploy electronic lists more broadly in 2025.”
“Elections Canada will continue to make progress on its digital strategy,” wrote Perrault.
“Throughout 2023-2024, the agency will work toward modernizing its tools, services, and technologies. Notably, Elections Canada will invest in migrating data and applications to the cloud in order to increase the agency’s performance, agility, and flexibility.”
Some of the network servers will be located outside of Canada.
The plan did not mention alleged widespread election fraud by foreign agents.
“We are unaware of efforts by foreign actors to undermine the ability of electors to vote,” Perrault testified last November 1 at the House Affairs committee.
However, Perrault said his office did not investigate any leads on election interference.
“I recognize it’s a challenge,” said Perrault.
“How reasonable would it be to assume these kinds of things are happening so covertly we wouldn’t be aware?” asked Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer-Lacombe, AB).
“It’s quite possible that some of that is happening and that is a matter of concern,” replied Perrault.
Elections Canada beginning in 2016 sent contract notices to software developers “for a solution to support automation of the list of electors” including a scheme “in which electors may vote anywhere in the country” and all 15,500 polling stations nationwide used “a single national list of electors.”
No reason was given. MPs expressed unease with the proposal.
“I just don’t know what they’re driving at,” Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia (Lac-Saint-Louis, QC), then-chair of the Special Committee on Electoral Reform, said in an interview at the time.
“It is hard to say what Elections Canada has in mind.”
“It is certainly odd they would consider this,” said Green Party MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC), a former member of the Electoral Reform committee.
“Considering the status of cybersecurity, your entire election could be hacked.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(12) comments
Our voting systems are not safe or secure. How could they possibly be. And many suspect they are rigged.
Either Dominion Voting Systems or Election Systems & Software are used in Canada for federal, provincial or civic elections. Conversations I have recently had with elections officers give a lot of "assurances" of safe and secure but cannot provide concrete proof of any reconciliation of ballots and results. We must all question our current election process.
This 2019 NBC article clearly shows integrity issues with these systems.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/chinese-parts-hidden-ownership-growing-scrutiny-inside-america-s-biggest-n1104516
"Some of the network servers will be located outside of Canada." ? ? ?
No chance for any "foreign" or "domestic" Interference then . . . lol
This of course is the Plan . . . digital data bases are easily manipulated . . . next come the Made in China Dominion Vote counters or something similar.
Next they are going to bring in more "Mail-In Voting" & "Ballot Harvesting" . . .
Lived in chinada for 50yrs if they cheat to a win next election. I think it may be time to leave for good.
Concerning. Why do the persist in doing what nobody has asked for? Because they do not serve us, they are 100 percent self serving.
Think about it, when is the last time they have done something positive for the middle class?
The move to digital ID's moves ahead one piece at a time. This is all part of the WEF move by the Liberals/NDP
Another set up for a rigged election. And it is obvious that the liberals know the outcome by the way they act. Politically, Canada has become a third world country.
Well of course they are. This is progress. Hey, if it makes it easier to steal future elections, then all the better. All hail Dear Leader!
I'm so excited that Trudeau is going to be our supreme ruler for ever.
“Elections Canada will pilot the use of an electronic list of electors to support voting at any table in the designated polling location should a by-election occur in 2023,”....Looks like the corrupt lying Liberals are already gaming and corrupting the voting process in anticipation to "win" another rigged election.
At least now we know there won't be an election before 2025.
The fix is in, just like it was in the 2020 presidential election in the US when Dominion exported election data to a server in Frankfurt Germany or when hundreds of thousands of dead people were miraculously added to voter lists or in one county the number of votes grossly exceeded the number of eligible voters.
96 million members of the Chinese Communist Party versus 34 million Canadian citizens, I guess we should stat learning Mandarin or Cantonese, because that's how Justin Trudeau's democracy works.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.