Trudeau’s government is “just shy of the finish line” to federally regulate internet content through Bill C-11, An Act To Amend The Broadcasting Act, rejecting eight of the Senate's 26 amendments.
“We have arrived at this point just shy of the finish line,” said Canadian Heritage Parliamentary Secretary and Liberal MP Chris Bittle (St. Catharines, ON) to the media.
“Dozens of witnesses who were in support of this, creators, artists.”
According to the Blacklock's Reporter, Bill C-11 would regulate internet content as broadcasting. It mandates CRTC regulation of legal, commercial content on platforms like YouTube. A similar Bill C-10 was introduced in 2020 but lapsed in the last Parliament on protests it regulated individual expression.
“Now is the time to move forward,” said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez to the media.
“We’re dedicated to passing this legislation,” said Government House Leader Mark Holland.
“I think you’ll see very broad support from the elected House on this legislation.”
Conservative MPs are concerned about how “far-reaching” the legislation is, as it affects every Canadian.
“It is a piece of legislation that will impact every single Canadian who has one of these,” said Conservative MP Rachael Harder (Lethbridge, ON), holding her smartphone “or a television in their home or a computer in their home and who enjoys online streaming or viewing or listening to content that is online.”
“That is how big this legislation is,” said Harder.
“That is how dramatic its impact will be.”
Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, ON) said the bill set a dangerous precedent. “In communist countries like China and North Korea, the government determines what online media content people can see and what they cannot see,” said Gladu. “The government determines what content is suitable for the country.”
“The Liberal government has brought forward Bill C-11, which would allow Cabinet to tell the CRTC what the criteria for acceptable content is and would allow them to use algorithms to either allow the content to be seen by Canadians or bury it,” said Gladu.
Opponents in the Senate, including Liberal appointees, also questioned the impact of federal regulation of the internet. “This law will be one of scapegoating all those who do not fit into what our bureaucrats think Canada should be,” Senator David Richards (NB) told the Senate on January 31.
“This is not opening the gates to greatness but only to compliance,” said Richards.
“The writers I know don’t need to advance to fit an agenda and neither do the songwriters or bloggers. When this bill mentions how we have evolved, it is simply a suggestion to comply.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
(1) Take away all guns.
(2) Control what is published on the internet.
(3) Control what you or anyone can say on the internet.
Just like present-day Cuba.
This has been the end game of the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition all along.
We are almost a fully fascist country. Trudeau knows he was to control what we see and what we hear to ensure his dream of a totalitarian takeover of Canada.
The Songwriters Association of Canada has been sending me emails requesting my support for C-!!.
turdeau doesn't want to pi$$ off farmers who spend a bit of time relaxing on the internut after a hard days work.
Please feel free to call Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez's office and let them know what you think about censorship. Perhaps ask them if they can name one good leader in history that used censorship as an effective tool?
One step closer to outright communism. Is this what eastern Canada really wants? How can they conscientiously continue to vote for this dictator?
Of the people by the people......for the people. That is not happening here.
What are the amendments that were accepted?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.