Trudeau’s government is “just shy of the finish line” to federally regulate internet content through Bill C-11, An Act To Amend The Broadcasting Act, rejecting eight of the Senate's 26 amendments.

“We have arrived at this point just shy of the finish line,” said Canadian Heritage Parliamentary Secretary and Liberal MP Chris Bittle (St. Catharines, ON) to the media.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

(1) Take away all guns.

(2) Control what is published on the internet.

(3) Control what you or anyone can say on the internet.

Just like present-day Cuba.

This has been the end game of the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition all along.

private property
private property

We are almost a fully fascist country. Trudeau knows he was to control what we see and what we hear to ensure his dream of a totalitarian takeover of Canada.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The Songwriters Association of Canada has been sending me emails requesting my support for C-!!.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

turdeau doesn't want to pi$$ off farmers who spend a bit of time relaxing on the internut after a hard days work.

FedUpEasterner
FedUpEasterner

Please feel free to call Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez's office and let them know what you think about censorship. Perhaps ask them if they can name one good leader in history that used censorship as an effective tool?

retiredpop
retiredpop

One step closer to outright communism. Is this what eastern Canada really wants? How can they conscientiously continue to vote for this dictator?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Of the people by the people......for the people. That is not happening here.

JPB
JPB

What are the amendments that were accepted?

