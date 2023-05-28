Dentist teeth
By Matthew Horwood

The department of Health said it has concerns as the cabinet expands its national dental care program, private employers currently offering dental care to most Canadians nationwide may transfer the expense to taxpayers.

Dental care

“It is something we are concerned about,” Lindy Van Amburg, director general of the task force, told the Senate Social Affairs committee.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Jane V
Jane V

This is a legitimate fear but people not having dental care ends up costing the health care system big time. Poor dental care ends up as cardiovascular disease, alzheimer's disease, periodontal disease, diabetes, high-risk pregnancy, cancer, obesity, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is rather silly that dental care is not part of the health care system. Is our mouth not part of our body? Basic care should be covered.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sure, but where does it end? How come I’m still paying for my prescription meds? Why doesn’t the taxpayer pay for them? Part of the healthcare system right? What about my shoes, without proper footwear I can’t exercise and stay healthy, what my golf clubs and golf membership, if I stay healthy by golfing, why isn’t that covered? Or how about people start to take a little responsibility? Brush your teeth, stop eating junk. Many people who have poor dental hygiene don’t eat properly, feed on junk and have terrible dental practices. I’m sick and tired of people who take

No responsibility for their own life, feeding off those that do. Get a job, many companies have (or had dental plans) now thst this is implemented many companies won’t.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Typical of everything done by this Lieberal NDP coalition no thought went into the program ahead of time. The NDP wanted a dental plan to support the Lieberals and didn't care that dental care is a provincial jurisdiction. The NDP are really bad at understanding what they can and cannot do, thinking is not their strong suit.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

All federal employees should be absolutely under the new system. Canadian taxpayers shouldn't be funding 3 dental plans, one for the public, 1 for the bureaucracy, and no doubt we are also paying for the politicians. I mean we are paying a $12,000 a month grocery tab for one of the highest paid politician in Canada, who as far as I know is also the personally wealthiest elected official in Canadian history. He can't afford to buy his own groceries, really?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

As an added bonus the company can sent out an announcement to please thank the ndp/liberal coalition government. Can we include the unions too?

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

If Black Face Pedophile Trudeau is doing it, it will be $h!t just like everything that commie parasite does!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why wouldn’t they? Benefits are a huge expense for employers, if I was still a business owner I would transfer that cost to government as well. What did the idiots in tge Liberal government think would

Happen?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.