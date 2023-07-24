Vaccine passports

 Courtesy of CBC

Even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the pandemic is finished, the Trudeau government planned to spend millions on a vaccine passport program until 2026.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a memo from the department of Health said it needed money to support government measures “as needed going forward.”

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

JPB
JPB

The "immunity passport" phrase is much more Orwellian as it offers a direct lie - the vaccine passport aimed to confirm you had taken an injection but since the injection doesn't work and may kill you, it is better to lie 100% by calling it an immunity passport. These politicians are so 1930s.

Kijang1
Kijang1

And once the WHO’S Pandemic Treaty is in place in 2024, the WHO will be running a world wide vaccine passport based on the model used in the EU.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

No. Just no.

We do not need a federal or global digital list of anything.

Related: Every province and territory has a provincial health suicide prevention hotline.

Why are the Feds dropping $158 Million to institute a NATIONAL suicide line?

They want a record of you that they do not have to ask the provinces for.

And, most likely, imo, they want to offer you MAiD once they pass their changes to that legislation regarding mentally ill qualifying in March.

JustNo, Trudeau.

