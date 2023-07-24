Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the pandemic is finished, the Trudeau government planned to spend millions on a vaccine passport program until 2026.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a memo from the department of Health said it needed money to support government measures “as needed going forward.”
“The purpose of the funding is to ensure the continued provision of the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination credentials both as a health record and to facilitate mobility in the context of international travel as well as support the application of public health measures as needed going forward,” said the memo Supplementary Estimates (C).
The memo is from March 23, which is almost a year after the last rules about vaccine passports were removed.
The government orders that said people on planes and their crew needed to prove they were vaccinated ended on June 30, 2022.
The rule that said federal workers had to be vaccinated ended on June 20, 2022.
The memo said the Public Health Agency budgeted $17.6 million “over three years starting in 2022-2023 to sustain the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination credentials. This funding will allow the Agency to provide continued proof of vaccination policy and program support to provinces and territories.”
On May 5, the WHO announced that the pandemic had ended.
In a commentary published in 2021, Canadian Government Executive, a magazine for federal managers, stated that vaccine passports should continue to be used even after the pandemic.
“After a rigorous analysis of the issue of immunity certificates, this article concludes the necessity of immunity certificates in Canada as a key enabler for the safe reopening of the society and economy in a post-COVID world,” said the commentary COVID-19 Immunity Certificate Passports as an Intergovernmental Problem in Canada.
Executive magazine stated that Canadians had different opinions on the matter.
“It is important to note in the United States, several states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, etcetera have either banned or prevented the mandatory use,” said the commentary.
Federal authorities in 2021 said documents proving an individual's vaccination status were not intended to be used for other purposes.
“It is not an identity document,” Isabelle Dubois, spokesperson for the department of Citizenship, said at the time.
Dubois acknowledged that there were no federal regulations limiting the use of the documents.
On Oct. 21, 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that standardized proof of vaccination would make things easier for people.
“You can download it to your phone,” said Trudeau.
“It’s a national program,” said Trudeau.
“It is a national standard for a proof of vaccination certificate that will be issued by every province and territory so that people can travel domestically, but particularly internationally.”
The Liberal Party, in its Sept. 1, 2021, election campaign platform Forward for Everyone advocated an Act of Parliament “to ensure every business and organization that decides to require proof of vaccination from employees and customers can do so without fear of a legal challenge.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
The "immunity passport" phrase is much more Orwellian as it offers a direct lie - the vaccine passport aimed to confirm you had taken an injection but since the injection doesn't work and may kill you, it is better to lie 100% by calling it an immunity passport. These politicians are so 1930s.
And once the WHO’S Pandemic Treaty is in place in 2024, the WHO will be running a world wide vaccine passport based on the model used in the EU.
No. Just no.
We do not need a federal or global digital list of anything.
Related: Every province and territory has a provincial health suicide prevention hotline.
Why are the Feds dropping $158 Million to institute a NATIONAL suicide line?
They want a record of you that they do not have to ask the provinces for.
And, most likely, imo, they want to offer you MAiD once they pass their changes to that legislation regarding mentally ill qualifying in March.
JustNo, Trudeau.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.