Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault, in  Mont-Saint-Hilaire QC. June 10, 2019.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

For the next climate change conference, the department of Environment promised to reduce costs after the last United Nations (UN) conference as delegates spent up to $1,270 USD a night to have a hotel with a disco and camel rides.

COP27

Federal policy-makers are focussed on the wrong things, says writer Herb Pinder. The consequence is a depressed economic outlook for Canada for years.

“Our goal is always to keep the costs at a minimum if possible for such an event,” Chris Forbes, deputy environment minister, testified at the Commons Environment committee.

shut off the pumps

"Canada reiterated our commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2023, two years earlier than the G20 commitment." Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, on Canada’s position and achievements on climate change at COP27. November 21st 2022.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Meanwhile . . . . in the REAL World . . . .

"BRIC is a grouping acronym referring to the developing countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which are identified as rising economic powers.

Very little coverage from the corrupt American media over this development. President Trump needs to to make the Biden Administration’s appeasement of China the number one issue of the 2024 election. If China takes down the United States it’s a different world. A world that the vast majority of Americans will not like living in."

Remember folks . . . when the USA gets a Cold, Canada gets Pneumonia . . .

These BRIC countries, with likely many more to come, make up the Vast Majority of the Globe's Population . . . what the fading Western Democracies do is of little importance . . . especially the ill-conceived Klimate Insanity that is designed to make you a slave to a tyranical state.

https://gellerreport.com/2023/04/dumping-the-dollar-bric-countries-developing-new-currency.html/?lctg=49467994

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Is this another April Fools joke?

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

CBC is indicating that Governor General Mary Simon will be in charge of planning the next party.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

LOL...but seriously we should leave the UN

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Rules for thee, but not for me.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Control costs next time?

What the hell was the problem with controlling costs the past 100 times the Government of Canada spent money on it's many BS foreign expeditions?

Frankly, it's time to depose, deport and denigrate any Trudeau acolate!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.