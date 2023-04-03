"Canada reiterated our commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2023, two years earlier than the G20 commitment." Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, on Canada’s position and achievements on climate change at COP27. November 21st 2022.
For the next climate change conference, the department of Environment promised to reduce costs after the last United Nations (UN) conference as delegates spent up to $1,270 USD a night to have a hotel with a disco and camel rides.
“Our goal is always to keep the costs at a minimum if possible for such an event,” Chris Forbes, deputy environment minister, testified at the Commons Environment committee.
“We’ll look at the options with regards to hotels, costs.”
Cabinet in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons said it spent $1.8 million sending a 266-member Canadian delegation to a UN Conference on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, last November 6 to 18.
Costs included $622,000 for airfares and $27,000 for meals, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
A million was spent on hotel rooms, including $811,639 worth of bookings for 106 rooms at the Domina Coral Bay resort at Sharm el-Sheikh.
The Inquiry said room rates ranged from $405 to $1,270 USD per night.
The hotel featured three buffets, eight swimming pools, 13 bars, a spa, and a disco club.
“What measures can we take for the next conference that will be held in Dubai?” Conservative MP Gérard Deltell (Louis-St. Laurent, QC) asked the environment committee.
“Last time I checked, it is not an inexpensive place.”
“What measures will be taken to make sure we don’t spend exorbitant amounts?” asked Deltell.
“One million dollars for hotel rooms in Egypt is a lot of money.”
“You could have attended this conference by internet,” said Deltell.
“Why do you need such a large delegation?”
“Did you need that many people?” asked Deltell.
“Couldn’t you have saved some money? What was the environmental footprint?”
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault did not estimate the greenhouse gas emissions produced by delegates to the last climate conference.
“I have worked since I was appointed environment minister to ensure Canada reduces its carbon footprint,” said Guilbeault.
“We need to work harder on every sector of our economy, but two sectors, transport and oil and gas, represent more than 50% of our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Guilbeault.
“There is a specific targeted effort that needs to be done in these two sectors.”
MP Deltell questioned the cabinet’s frequent use of RCAF aircraft for routine travel, even within Canada, including short flights between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montréal.
“This use of aircraft, we know they are highly polluting,” said Deltell.
“As minister of Environment wouldn’t it be important to tighten up the use of aircraft to be consistent when you fly around the world as the prime minister does, preaching to everyone about the environment?” asked Deltell.
“I don’t share your characterization,” replied Minister Guilbeault.
“We can agree to disagree. We can look at anecdotes all day, but my role is to work for all Canadians as we try to reduce our carbon footprint.”
