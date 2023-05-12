Freeland delivers budget
To move its budget bill out of the Commons Finance committee, the Trudeau government has given notice that it plans to use closure.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, until Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland agrees to a two-hour questioning session, Conservative MPs are prolonging the debate by filibustering the budget bill.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

loga
loga

Budget Officer Yves Giroux says, “The government projects $500 billion in annual spending over the next two or three years."

“Has the government lost control of its spending?” asked Giroux.

“I don’t know,” he says.

He doesn't know?!! The average Canadian citizen knows they have.

Can we please have some adults running this country, instead of the current "I don't know" people.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If all politicians are willing to give up their salaries, benefits, and pensions, and all future pay, to help pay for this "budget" I'd still say NO!

