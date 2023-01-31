Michelle Rempel Garner

Information uncovered by MP Michelle Rempel (CPC-Nose Hill) shows the federal government spent $450,000 per person supporting its draconian hotel quarantine program.

In a note, Rempel says, “In fiscal year 2022, long after the rest of the world had ended quarantine hotel restrictions and after the government lifted travel restrictions, at one Calgary area hotel, the federal Liberal government spent $6,790,717.46 on lodging expenses for….…..wait for it….15 people.”

(5) comments

Goose
Goose

$15 orange juice seems like a bargain.

Report Add Reply
debzepick
debzepick

Agreed. She is a WEF puppet, sadly and now everything she does or says is tainted with this knowledge. I think she should be out of the Conservative party.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

This is good information. But, Rempel has lost my respect. She did not Support Poilievre. And she was part of the corrupt Erin Otool’s inner circle. These two things tell me everything I need to know about Michell. She needs to resign and let a real Canadian help fix this messed up country of hours.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Not to mention supporting crooked Patrick Brown for leader of the Conservatives...gross.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Free Canada:

In addition, I believe she is also one of 'der Führer und Reichskanzler' K(louse) Squab's 'YGL' (Young Global Leaders).

Now, she may perhaps, be like Bad Vlad Putin, rejecting K(louse)'s clique of sociopaths, set on liquidating a great deal of the world's population and enslave the rest of the 'plebs', but I haven't seen or heard of much opposition/rejection to this group by her.

In the case of Bad Vlad, the almost insane rage demonstrated by the psychotic Austrian and his psychopathic clique against Russia, speaks to Dictator Putin rejecting the WEF globalist agenda, for his own nationalistic agenda.

Report Add Reply

