Mendicino appeared in front of committee more than two months after the Trudeau Liberals retracted an amendment to the legislation, which would have explicitly defined the different models included in the prohibition of assault-style firearms.
After weeks of disapproval from Conservative MPs and firearm activists, who argued the definition would result in the prohibition of numerous popular hunting rifles and shotguns, the government withdrew the amendment.
Conservative MP Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul, MB) asked Mendicino if the current gun laws were being enforced. She used the example of a maximum 10-year sentence for gun crimes if anyone was ever sentenced.
Mendicino did not know the answer but “trusts the judiciary to enforce the laws appropriately.”
Dancho informed him “not one person” ever received the maximum sentence and that 90% of guns used for crimes in Toronto are from the US, according to the Toronto Police Service.
Bloc Quebecois MP Kristina Michaud (Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapedia, QC) said the Liberals have given “no clear definition of an assault weapon.”
Mendicino responded it's “very technical but achievable” to find an assault weapon definition.
The Liberal government has been working on stricter gun control legislation, which may include additional background checks, firearm sales restrictions, and tighter gun storage and transportation regulations.
The Trudeau government says its plan will help reduce gun violence and keep firearms out of the hands of criminals and those with mental health issues.
Critics argue the measures may disproportionately affect legal gun owners and question their effectiveness in preventing criminal activity.
However, the Trudeau government maintains its approach to gun control and restrictive gun bans will lead to a safer society.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
I see confiscation of private property as a provincial concern. And Saskatchewan needs to step in beyond their firearms act. Mr. Moe needs to make it perfectly clear with a simple statement "firearms are personal property".
It is clear the firearms agenda is driven by the WEF... they cannot achieve their goals if we own firearms. Its a nice weekend verify 200 yard zero!
you have done nothing right yet...and this is wrong to start with smh
Guns kill people indeed. My pencil also failed my math exam.
Agree "F" I still dislike that pencil!
I will not comply. This is not my PM nor is it my government. I am an Albertan and owe my allegiance to Alberta, I no longer consider myself Canadian, the Canada that I signed up to fight and possibly die for no longer exists.
👍
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Free you are not alone... Oskar Mike
