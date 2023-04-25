Guns

 

 Courtesy Alex Zabjek/CBC

Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety, told a Commons committee the Trudeau government is committed to “getting this right” in its federal gun grab legislation.

Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino 

Mendicino testified in front of the Public Safety and National Security committee, where MPs are evaluating Bill C-21, a firearms bill that would put strict regulations on gun owners.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest688
guest688

I see confiscation of private property as a provincial concern. And Saskatchewan needs to step in beyond their firearms act. Mr. Moe needs to make it perfectly clear with a simple statement "firearms are personal property".

It is clear the firearms agenda is driven by the WEF... they cannot achieve their goals if we own firearms. Its a nice weekend verify 200 yard zero!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

you have done nothing right yet...and this is wrong to start with smh

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Guns kill people indeed. My pencil also failed my math exam.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Agree "F" I still dislike that pencil!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I will not comply. This is not my PM nor is it my government. I am an Albertan and owe my allegiance to Alberta, I no longer consider myself Canadian, the Canada that I signed up to fight and possibly die for no longer exists.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Free you are not alone... Oskar Mike

Report Add Reply

