Trudeau gov’t paid Twitter influencers $682,000

Records show the department of health has given over $680,000 to Twitter 'influencers' since 2021.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, tweeters received payment to show support for government programs without revealing that they were paid for their posts.“Expenditures relate to work by an agency including planning, material development, influencer outreach and liaison, updates, content monitoring, evaluation and management of payments to influencers,” the cabinet wrote in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons.The figures were disclosed at the request of Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri (Peterborough-Kawartha, ON), who asked “What are the details of all expenditures on social media influencers?” Payments over two years totalled $682,166. Talent fees paid to individual influencers were not detailed.The Inquiry said paid influencers used the Twitter handles AlanisDesilets, ArcticMakeup, BreCarpeRuns, CaleonTwins, CassandraBouchard, CharlotteB123, ChelazonLeroux, ChKairyn, ChristineKissickHome, DanielleIsAnxious, DashingDad_YYC, DoTheDaniel, EveMartel, FleurMaison, IAmSukhManGill, Indigenous_Baddie, ItsChrisRobins, JahJahBanks, JemmyEchd and JoselyneEffa.Other paid influencers were Life_With_Benjamin, MomRdy2Go, OhKairyn, PascaleDeblois, PlayingWithApparelMen, RafaelLeroy, Riddjyy, ShaneWhalley, ShoshanaRose, SidAfz, ThatWarriorPrincess, TheDadCode, TheDiyMommy, TheLoistGirlsGuide, TheTinaSingh, ThreeLittleSeedlings, TresDuchelle, TychonCarter, UrduMom, VahineLefebvre, VardaEtienne and YoutheCEO.The health department disclosed its Influencer Marketing Program in a March 24, 2021, notice to contractors without detailing the cost. Twitter stars were paid to “build the department’s credibility” and told they must not “tarnish Health Canada’s or the Government of Canada’s reputation.”“Digital influencers are defined as people who have built a reputation for their knowledge and expertise on a specific topic,” said the notice Influencer Marketing. “They make regular posts about that topic on their preferred social media channels and generate large followings of enthusiastic, engaged people who pay close attention to their views.”Cabinet defended the practice at the time. “The Government of Canada and the scientific committees that advise it and Health Canada are providing information to Canadians to the best of their ability and in real-time,” said Senator Marc Gold (QC), Government Representative in the Senate.Critics described it as a propaganda effort. “Health Canada has hired social media influencers and minor celebrities to tout the great work it’s doing on Canada’s response to the pandemic,” then-Senator Linda Frum (ON) said at the time.“These government-paid influencers are not required to reveal they are government-paid influencers because that, of course, would be very embarrassing,” said Senator Frum, who described the campaign as a tax-funded attempt to “spread disinformation about Health Canada’s response to the pandemic.”