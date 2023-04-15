According to an internal government report, Parks Canada (PC) law enforcement wardens primarily deal with illegal fishing and campground rules breaches.
A new Bill C-23 An Act Respecting Places, Persons And Events Of National Historic Significance in Parliament would give extraordinary new policing powers to wardens, but PC needs to explain why additional powers are required.
“Park wardens are peace officers within jurisdictional boundaries and have powers, duties and protection provided by law to act as peace officers,” said the report Evaluation Of The Law Enforcement Program. Parks Canada spends $10 million a year on enforcement, one of the smallest policing budgets in Canada.
The report said armed wardens typically dealt with “fisheries compliance issues,” breaches of campground rules, scofflaws who ignored trail closures and the “illegal collection” of plants and flowers. No reason was given for expanding policing powers.
The bill states park wardens “may enter on and pass through or over private property without being liable for doing so and without any person having the right to object” and search any property “if it is expected to provide evidence” of a crime.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, section 42 of the bill shields wardens from liability “for anything done or omitted to be done in good faith” while on duty.
The bill also permits park wardens to “enter and search any place and open and examine any package” without a warrant if “it would not be practical to obtain one.”
Cabinet to date has yet to explain why park wardens required new powers. Bill C-23 is currently at second reading in the Commons.
“Going through law school, I was always told the devil is in the details,” Conservative MP Kyle Seeback (Dufferin-Caledon, ON) told the Commons on March 21.
Seeback said the bill had numerous “troubling” clauses that must be carefully reviewed.
“This is contrary to section eight of the Charter,” Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, ON) earlier told the Commons.
Warrantless searches should not be allowed “since it is in violation of people’s Charter rights,” said Gladu.
“Of course, we want the legislation to be compliant with the Charter,” replied Liberal MP John Aldag (Cloverdale-Langley City, BC), chair of the Commons Natural Resources committee.
“That is what this process is about, to make sure that flags are identified and any conflicts are resolved.”
“We need to get it to committee so these types of questions can be studied and perhaps amendments made,” said Aldag.
“We want to have good, solid legislation.”
In a Charter Statement last October 25, the department of Justice said the bill was constitutional.
“Warrantless searches or seizures would only be permitted where grounds for obtaining a warrant exist, but by reason of pressing circumstances, it would not be practical to obtain one,” said the statement.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The endorse catch and release for serious crimes..and allow legal status for drug abuse. BUT DONT YOU catch too many fish!!!!!
All we need is 1 Warden to search Justin Trudeau's papers, and belongings.
“may enter on and pass through or over private property without being liable for doing so and without any person having the right to object” .. It is clear, Trudeau's federal snoops were banned from Alberta private property and now this is Trudeau's way of getting his goons legally able to enter private property. This is a bad thing and the start of federal over reach.
The liberals want a police state (already well established) so they can use force to control citizens, maybe they will need military gear and swat teams soon?
Maybe the liberals just need to expand on their personal army, like they did with the RCMP.
