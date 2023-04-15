Parks Canada Wardens
According to an internal government report, Parks Canada (PC) law enforcement wardens primarily deal with illegal fishing and campground rules breaches.

A new Bill C-23 An Act Respecting Places, Persons And Events Of National Historic Significance in Parliament would give extraordinary new policing powers to wardens, but PC needs to explain why additional powers are required.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

(5) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

The endorse catch and release for serious crimes..and allow legal status for drug abuse. BUT DONT YOU catch too many fish!!!!!

northrungrader
northrungrader

All we need is 1 Warden to search Justin Trudeau's papers, and belongings.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

“may enter on and pass through or over private property without being liable for doing so and without any person having the right to object” .. It is clear, Trudeau's federal snoops were banned from Alberta private property and now this is Trudeau's way of getting his goons legally able to enter private property. This is a bad thing and the start of federal over reach.

jamessm
jamessm

The liberals want a police state (already well established) so they can use force to control citizens, maybe they will need military gear and swat teams soon?

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Maybe the liberals just need to expand on their personal army, like they did with the RCMP.

