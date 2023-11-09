Trudeau 'horrified' after Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunfire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "horrified" after two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunfire overnight."I want to be very clear: We condemn this antisemitic violence in the strongest possible terms,” Trudeau said at a housing press conference he and Quebec Premier François Legault attended in Longueuil on Thursday morning.“This hatred has no place here in Montreal, in Quebec or in Canada.” “We have to remember who we are. I know emotions are running high — that people are fearful, they’re in mourning. But to attack one another as Canadians, it’s not what we do.”Montreal police said the first incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. at Talmud Torah Elementary when a staffer noticed a bullet hole in the front door.Thirty minutes later a bullet hole was found at the Yeshiva Gedola Merkaz Hatorah school.There were no injuries in either incident.Legault called the incidents “terrible, horrible.” “It’s unacceptable, it’s tolerance zero,” Legault said, appealing for calm.“We don’t want hatred and violence in Quebec and we won’t tolerate this. The message must be clear: I understand that we’re seeing horrible scenes on TV, but we have to at a certain point be able to talk to one another calmly.”