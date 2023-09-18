House with key
A Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) sponsored group told Parliament that home prices should stop rising because the increase mainly helps older homeowners, especially those over 55.

Last Wednesday, the prime minister said, "house pricing cannot continue to go up.” However, he did not support setting limits on prices.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

rianc
rianc

Seems like more Lieberal nonsense. If they decide that housing prices can't keep going up then it will be. This will then giver them the freedom to make more idiotic rules and regulations that keep increasing housing prices.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

So its not fair eh? I busted my backside for several years to save enough for a down payment then kept busting my behind to pay for it without help from anyone. And now I wouldn’t be surprised if government decides to cap my investment when selling it because I worked hard to put my two kids thru college and did with out things and I only had grade 12 education thru night school.

I think maybe some of these people whining about wanting a house should forgo foreign vacations, BMW cars and frothy $10 lattes and $500 handbags if they want a house.

guest1019
guest1019

Despot dictators have a history of trying to fight or control economic gravity but somehow, Herr Trudeau and his fascist SS regime seem to think this time is different... and the budget will balance itself.

PersonOne
PersonOne

State run grocery stores.

State provided housing.... Trudeau must be to excited to sleep these days.

Edward S
Edward S

Stay tuned as Liberals think of a tax to solve the problem.

