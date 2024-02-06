Trudeau invited Nazi Yaroslav Hunka to ‘special’ Zelensky event in Toronto

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has confirmed Justin Trudeau invited former SS officer Yaroslav Hunka to a “special event” in Toronto celebrating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The event, held in September the same day Zelensky addressed the Canadian parliament in a special ceremony supporting the Ukraine war against Russia, was a rally for the Canadian-Ukraine community in Toronto. During the September 22 session in the House of Commons, then House Speaker Anthony Rota introduced Hunka, with the prime minister — along with nearly all the MPs in the House of Commons — greeting the 98-year-old Nazi war veteran with a standing ovation. Hunka was honoured because his 'First Division' unit of the Ukrainian National Army supposedly fought the Russians during the Second World War. Soon after, it was exposed that Hunka fought for Nazi Germany in a voluntary paramilitary unit.“He's a Ukrainian hero — a Canadian hero — and we thank him for all his service,” Rota said while introducing Hunka. The Trudeau government’s actions were condemned internationally, and Rota resigned in the days following the fallout. An access to information request submitted by Rebel News has brought to light an invitation sent from Trudeau to Hunka through the Office of Protocol of Canada for the Nazi veteran to attend the rally in Toronto the same day as Zelensky’s address in parliament. “The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, is pleased to invite you to a special event,” the invitation read. “Please confirm your attendance by replying to this email by noon on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.”“Once we receive confirmation of your attendance, the formal invitation will be issued, including detailed information regarding registration and access," it said. The PMO confirmed with CBC on Monday Trudeau did indeed invite Hunka to the rally. However, Hunka did not attend. “Last September, there was a community event with the President of Ukraine in Toronto with over 1,000 people invited. Hundreds of Canadians were invited,"the PMO wrote in a statement. “The individual in question's name was submitted by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. The individual did not attend. Knowing what is known now — the individual shouldn't have been invited.”A spokesperson for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in an email “it is appalling and bewildering, although entirely unsurprising, that Justin Trudeau would embarrass our country and undermine our relationship with an ally.”