Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, along with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and their coalition government, voted Monday to shut down the committee investigation into the Winnipeg lab scandal. Two now fired Chinese-Canadian scientists who had top clearance at Health Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg reported to Beijing and lied about their affiliation with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Trudeau has been accused of covering up the fact that he allowed the two Chinese spies, Xiangguo Qiu, the head of vaccine research and her husband Keding Chang, a biologist, to work in the high-security facility while working for Chinese officials. This comes in the wake of further evidence of corruption surrounding the Winnipeg lap, as it has been revealed Qiu teamed up with the Wuhan Institute's Vice-Director “bat woman” Shi Zhenglito to lead a “synthetic bat filovirus” program funded by the People's Liberation Army, according to CSIS documents published by The Bureau. .Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue Iqra Khalid noted she herself was part of the “ad-hoc committee” responsible for the “important work over the course of many, many months” of investigating what happened at the Winnipeg lab. This investigation “is not necessary, is not urgent, it is not in the mandate of this ethics committee. And for that reason I move that we adjourn this meeting.” .When Conservative MPs protested, Committee Chair John Brassard responded, “On a point of order, it’s not debatable what Ms. Khalid just — ”Conservative MP Michael Cooper said, “I just want clarification. The effect of what Ms. Khalid has moved us to is to shut down debate.” “I refuse to let this become political gander,” said Khalid.“I am explaining what is going on here,” replied Brassard. “That there is no further debate, that you asked that this meeting be adjourned, without a decision of the committee being made.”“Because this is not the mandate of the committee, Chair,” replied Khalid. “That is your opinion,” said Brassard.