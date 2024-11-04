Trudeau Liberals gave $2.5B to Telesat without commitment to actually connect internet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals handed over $2.14 billion in taxpayers’ dollars to satellite operator Telesat without requiring a commitment on connecting Canadians to the internet. The Liberals went ahead with the move despite Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s announcement his Starlink satellite system would cost half that amount. The Telesat agreement, “strongly backed” by the federal government, was meant to “improve high-speed Internet across Canada,” wrote the satellite company in a September 13 press release. The feds said the program would “create and sustain thousands of high-quality Canadian jobs and deliver billions of dollars of investment in the Canadian economy.” .WATCH: SpaceX president explains how Starlink will reach rural areas at fraction of the cost.Yet, a caveat in the Liberals’ policy was exposed by Tory MP Dan Mazier in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons. “The funding agreement does not include any commitment in regards to number of households to be connected to high-speed internet,” wrote Mazier. He added “there are no associated penalties in this regard.” Therefore, Telesat can accept the $2 billion and provide “zero” Canadians with internet access at the same time. .Using Canadian funds, Telesat “now has all financing sources in place to fund the global Telesat Lightspeed network … an integrated terrestrial network of landing stations and points of presence throughout the world, and the business and operational support systems for the network.”Dan Goldberg, president and CEO of Telesat, said his company “will help bridge the digital divide in Canada and throughout the world, create and sustain thousands of high-quality jobs in Canada, deliver billions of dollars of investment in the Canadian economy, spur domestic innovation and exports, and ensure that Canada and Quebec are at the forefront of the rapidly growing New Space Economy.” .TRUDEAU: Conservatives 'Called their friend Elon Musk'. “Our government is focused on Canadians and (the) announcement with Telesat is our commitment in action,” said Trudeau at the time of September’s announcement. “Designed, manufactured, and operated in Canada – the Telesat Lightspeed satellite network will be the largest in Canadian history – creating thousands of jobs, growing our economy, and getting high-speed internet to Canadians. We’re putting Canada at the forefront of opportunity, with a fair chance for everyone to succeed.”