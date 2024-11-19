Trudeau Liberals’ legislation allows child-killer to mingle with kids in prison

Convicted child murderer and rapist Terri-Lynne McClintic has been allowed to be among children through a mother-child program at a women’s federal prison. Now the Conservatives are pushing back against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “soft on crime” legislation that allows for Canada’s most dangerous criminals enjoy less security and more perks as they live out their sentences, including the 2023 transfer of child-killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison. .WATCH: Tories blast Liberals over public safety as Paul Bernardo awaits parole hearing.“Trudeau has broken our justice system so thoroughly that sex offenders and killers, including those who are serving sentences for killing children, have access to children in prison,” wrote the Conservatives Tuesday in a statement.“It is appalling that sex offenders operate on the ‘honour system’ to avoid children in prison and that the Trudeau Government could continue to allow it.”“The NDP-Liberal government has made Canadians unsafe. Justin Trudeau’s catch and release policies have caused violent crime to increase by 50% while his soft-on-crime policies and the broken justice system continues to make life easier for the most violent of offenders.”.Sadistic sex killer Magnotta transferred to medium security prison housing serial killer Bernardo.McClintic and her boyfriend Michael Rafferty on April 8, 2009, abducted, raped and murdered with a hammer eight-year-old Victoria (Tori) Stafford, in Woodstock, ON. Outside her elementary school, they lured her into their vehicle on the promise of seeing a puppy and took her to a farmer’s field. Tori’s body was found wrapped in garbage bags three months after the fact. Rafferty, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years. In 2018, he was moved from a maximum security prison to a medium-security “open campus” institution located in the Laurentians, reported CBC at the time. McClintic pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison at Grand Valley in Kitchener, ON. In 2018, she was allowed to be transferred to an indigenous healing lodge in southern Saskatchewan. Two months later, after a public outcry and staunch opposition from the Conservative party, McClintic was again transferred, this time to medium-security at the Edmonton Institution for Women — despite the fact the Edmonton prison has a maximum security option. Corrections Canada described her facility as a “minimum security residential-style apartment unit.”“There are residential-style small group accommodation houses for minimum and medium-security inmates in an open campus design model,” said Corrections, reported CTV at the time. .Public safety minister refuses to disclose illegal conduct by foreign agents.“After nine years, Canadians have come to expect this from the Trudeau Government,” wrote the Conservatives. “Time after time, they have disregarded the rights and safety of Canadians, just as they did when they allowed Paul Bernardo to be moved from a maximum-security facility.”The official opposition argues Trudeau “created this problem” by passing “disastrous” legislation including Bill C-83, “which ensures that even the worst of the worst, like Paul Bernardo, Luca Magnotta and Terri-Lynne McClintic must be incarcerated in ‘the least restrictive environment,’” Bill C-5, “which took away mandatory jail for violent crime and allowed sex offenders to serve their sentences in the same home as their victims under house arrest,” and Bill C-75, which “also made it easier for repeat violent offenders to be given bail.”“The NDP-Liberal government must be held accountable for these egregious failures,” wrote the Conservatives, vowing if elected, the Tories will “prioritize the rights of victims and the safety of Canadians and will ensure sex offenders and murderers no longer have access to children in our prisons.”