News

Trudeau Liberals refuse to disclose terms of $8B green slush fund as Guilbeault denies responsibility

Trudeau Liberals refuse to disclose terms of $8B green slush fund as denies Guilbeault responsibility
Trudeau Liberals refuse to disclose terms of $8B green slush fund as denies Guilbeault responsibility Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Commons Environment Committee
Department Of Industry
Blacklock’s Reporter
billion dollar green slush fund
Deputy Minister Simon Kennedy
highly sensitive confidential information
federal climate funding
$8 billion subsidy program
Net Zero Accelerator

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news