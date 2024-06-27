Trudeau Liberals spent $1.7 million promoting carbon tax to other countries

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has revealed that the Trudeau government has spent $1.7 million attempting to persuade other countries to implement carbon taxes, despite the policy's limited adoption worldwide. The Global Carbon Pricing Challenge, launched in 2021, aims to cover 60% of global emissions with carbon pricing by 2030, but currently, only 24% of emissions are covered, and 70% of countries lack a national carbon tax.The program has garnered support from just 12 countries, including Kazakhstan and Chile, and the European Union, with Côte d'Ivoire as the sole "friend" of the program. The United States, Russia, and India, among the largest emitters, have not adopted a national carbon tax.“All Canadians need to do to know Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax push is an utter failure is look south of the border and see the United States’ refusal to impose their own tax,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “If Trudeau can’t even get our biggest trading partner and ally to impose a carbon tax, then why is he wasting money trying to push this unpopular tax around the world?”The CTF called the government's efforts as a "complete failure" wasting taxpayer money, which could be better spent on more effective climate initiatives. The government has spent $811,598 on salaries, operations, and guidance since 2021 and committed an additional $974,900 to create an independent secretariat. Meanwhile, Canada's carbon tax has resulted in a projected $25 billion GDP reduction by 2030.“This program is a complete failure that’s wasting taxpayers’ money,” Terrazzano said. “The carbon tax makes life in Canada more expensive, forces taxpayers to pay for more bureaucrats to administer it and now we learn we’re also paying for the government to push this failed policy on other countries.”“Trudeau should stop wasting money, stop punishing Canadians and scrap the carbon tax,” Terrazzano said.