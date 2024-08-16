News

Trudeau Liberals to import French-speaking minorities from Africa — France excluded

Trudeau Liberals to import French-speaking minorities from Africa — France excluded
Trudeau Liberals to import French-speaking minorities from Africa — France excluded Screen grab
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Africa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault
Francophone Minorities Communities Student Pilot
even more immigrants
Nanaimo, BC
French-speaking international students

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news