Trudeau Liberals to spend $11M of taxpayers' money for China Inquiry

The Trudeau Liberals are set to spend more than 11 million of taxpayers' dollars for its judicial inquiry into election interference by the China Communist Party (CCP), per Blacklock’s Reporter. Though no specific dates are set yet, the China Inquiry, headed by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue of the Québec Court of Appeal, is expected to open hearings with witness testimony in March. Fifty-three lawyers are scheduled to attend the inquiry. The first of two reports is due May 3.Treasury Board President Anita Anand tabled a Commission on Foreign Interference budget that documented initial inquiry costs to be $11,124,187, with additional costs expected. “Our government is dedicated to maintaining fiscal responsibility and being prudent with taxpayer dollars,” Anand said in a statement. “Canadians can see how the government is doing that.”“The Commission is facing two major challenges, the time available to it and the fact the vast majority of documents and information to which we will have access in the course of our work and on which we will base our conclusions are likely to be so-called classified documents,” Justice Hogue told the Commission January 29.“The limited time that is provided in its mandate is there but there’s also the need to quickly study the matter of foreign interference and think of ways of quickly formulating recommendations to increase the government’s capacity to detect it and to counter it,” said Hogue.“I will make every effort to get to the bottom of things and understand what the country has faced in terms of foreign interference,” said Hogue. “Foreign interference in our democratic institutions is a very serious issue.”The 2022 Freedom Convoy inquiry cost $17.5 million. Costs included payments to the Canadian Criminal Lawyers’ Association, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers and Canadian Civil Liberties Association. The Privy Council to date has withheld itemized expenses.The 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls cost $92 million, according to Access To Information receipts. Expenses included $11.8 million for travel, $1.8 million in legal fees and $194,498 for management consultants. One company, Ayaya Communications Inc. of Nepean, ON., received sole-sourced contracts worth $1,201,163 to translate the commission’s work into Inuktitut.