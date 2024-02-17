News

Trudeau Liberals to spend $11M of taxpayers' money for China Inquiry

Chinese President Xi Jing Ping (left), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Chinese President Xi Jing Ping (left), Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Treasury Board
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Trudeau Liberals
Xi Jinping
Blacklock’s Reporter
China election interference inquiry
Québec Court of Appeal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news