Trudeau Liberals withhold findings of investigation into human rights commissioner

The Trudeau Liberals refuse to release findings of its investigation into a former Muslim Students’ Association activist appointed Canada’s Chief Human Rights Commissioner. Birju Dattani’s appointment was suspended on the eve he was to step into the role following protests from prominent Jewish organizations, including B’nai Brith, per Blacklock’s Reporter.“Dattani has a history of antisemitic commentary,” B’nai Brith said in a statement, adding cabinet had promised “Canadians would receive the results of the investigation.” “We are disappointed.”“We call on the government to quickly publish this report,” said B’nai Brith. Cabinet did not reply and would not respond to reporters’ questions.Cabinet on June 11 appointed Dattani as $394,000-a year Commissioner for a five-year term. The appointment was to take effect at 12:01 am Eastern Thursday. However just moments before Dattani was to take office with entitlement to benefits or severance pay, at 10:32 pm Wednesday evening, Attorney General Arif Virani announced his appointment was suspended.Dattani “will not begin work,” the attorney general said in a statement. “Maintaining the public confidence of all Canadians in the Human Rights Commission and its Chief Commissioner remains my top priority.”Cabinet appointed a Toronto law firm, Filion Wakeley Thorup Angeletti LLP, to investigate Dattani. “I have received the independent review,” said the attorney general. He did not elaborate.Dattani was formerly president of the Muslim Students’ Association at the University of Calgary. As a student leader in 2004 he advocated Qur’an readings on campus and Muslim prayers at high school.Jewish groups identified Dattani as a Muslim Students’ Association activist at the London School of Economics.“He repeatedly expressed antisemitic views on social media including a post comparing Palestinians in Gaza to Jewish prisoners in the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust,” said B’nai Brith.“He also participated in panels alongside individuals with known links to radical organizations and possibly listed terrorist entities. In 2015 Dattani repeatedly argued terrorism could be considered a ‘rational’ and ‘well-calculated strategy’ with ‘surprisingly high success rates.’”Dattani apologized for the posts. The Privy Council Office said it had conducted a thorough background check on Dattani. MPs only days after the appointment was announced said it was clear he could not hold office.“He has already lost the trust of the population he is supposed to represent and protect from discrimination,” Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin said June 26.“It seems clear to us he can no longer carry out his mandate.”