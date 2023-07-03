Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed “openness” to the possibility of changing the lyrics of Canada's national anthem O Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed “openness” to the possibility of changing the lyrics of Canada's national anthem O Canada.
However, Trudeau said any changes would only be made after thorough consultation with Canadians.
There is an increasing demand to modify the phrase “home and native land” to “home on native land” following Canadian singer Jully Black’s version using the “home on native land” phrase during her performance of O Canada at the 2023 NBA All-Star game.
In response to the changed lyrics, the Assembly of First Nations recognized and commended Black for her alteration.
Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga, has supported altering the lyrics. Crombie, a former Liberal MP and contender for the Ontario Liberal leadership, believes in the need for the change.
Crombie submitted a motion to the Mississauga City Council (MCC), urging Ottawa to implement the change.
However, the MCC decided to postpone the decision for the time being.
Trudeau expressed an interest in hearing the viewpoints of Canadians on a possible change.
“I look forward to talking with indigenous Canadians about how they feel the anthem could or might change. I want to talk with a lot of Canadians,” Trudeau said in a Canada Day interview with the CBC.
“It's not any government's anthem. It's Canadians' anthem.”
In 1980, O Canada was officially designated as Canada's national anthem, a century after its initial composition by musician Calixa Lavallée.
The French lyrics were written by Sir Adolphe-Basile Routhier and served as the foundation for various English adaptations of the song, including the version by Robert Stanley Weir that eventually became the official version.
In 2018, the government made a modification to the lyrics of the national anthem. Parliament passed a bill that changed the line “True patriot love in all thy sons command” to “True patriot love in all of us command.”
On Saturday, Trudeau did not make any specific commitments regarding changes to the lyrics.
“I'm open to the changes that Canadians want to see,” said Trudeau.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
Here’s what I don’t understand about the “land acknowledgments” and all of this stuff: if you are openly saying it is native land, either give it back, or shut up about it. Every acre of land on this earth has been stolen at some time or another yet we are the only ones apologizing for it. None of these things make life better for native people, so quit the virtue signalling.
I think saskatchewan/Alberta should consider adopting the USA anthem... or better yet adopt a new anthem.... Stair Way to Heaven works for me!
4Q True-dolt!
Who even is JT at this point? Does he even know? His speeches are bizarre - he just speaks as though he is the exactly opposite of who he really is.
CN I think you are asking the wrong question... I would suggest asking Who cares who Mr. Trudeau is? I don’t.
🤦🏼♀️
How about a big FU to that, maybe we need an Alberta National anthem instead?
