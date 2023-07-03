Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed “openness” to the possibility of changing the lyrics of Canada's national anthem O Canada. 

Canada flag

Canadian flag 

However, Trudeau said any changes would only be made after thorough consultation with Canadians.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Here’s what I don’t understand about the “land acknowledgments” and all of this stuff: if you are openly saying it is native land, either give it back, or shut up about it. Every acre of land on this earth has been stolen at some time or another yet we are the only ones apologizing for it. None of these things make life better for native people, so quit the virtue signalling.

guest688
guest688

I think saskatchewan/Alberta should consider adopting the USA anthem... or better yet adopt a new anthem.... Stair Way to Heaven works for me!

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

4Q True-dolt!

CN
CN

Who even is JT at this point? Does he even know? His speeches are bizarre - he just speaks as though he is the exactly opposite of who he really is.

guest688
guest688

CN I think you are asking the wrong question... I would suggest asking Who cares who Mr. Trudeau is? I don’t.

BG Manning
BG Manning

🤦🏼‍♀️

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

How about a big FU to that, maybe we need an Alberta National anthem instead?

