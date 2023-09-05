Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday the opening of an Export Development Canada (EDC) office in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Jakarta, Indonesia's massive capital, sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java.
"In the face of challenge, we are stronger together," Trudeau said.
"The warm welcome and constructive conversations we are having here in Indonesia are a testament to Canada’s strong friendships and growing relationship with the Indo-Pacific region."
President @JokoWi and I are working together to strengthen the economic partnership between Canada and Indonesia. In Jakarta, we spoke about that work – and our commitment to creating jobs, increasing trade, and building a better future for people on both sides of the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/BTa2z9Oz3d— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 5, 2023
Trudeau met with the President of Indonesia and current Chair of ASEAN, Joko Widodo, on Tuesday in Jakarta to strengthen ties between the two countries.
He also announced new funding to improve security and strengthen Canada’s economic ties with the Indo-Pacific region ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.
The leaders announced a Joint Understanding on Development Cooperation, which commits Canada and Indonesia to work together more closely on development that helps accelerate progress toward the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Trudeau also announced the opening of an Export Development Canada (EDC) office in Jakarta. The federal government said the increased Canadian presence in Indonesia will help Canadian companies do business in the region and encourage Canada’s growing trade in areas such as clean tech, infrastructure and agri-food.
Over the next two days, Trudeau will attend the ASEAN Summit and mark the beginning of a new era in Canada-ASEAN relations with the official launch of the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership.
The federal government said Canada’s trade with ASEAN is growing faster than ever before.
According to the feds, an 18% growth in trade in 2021 jumped to 28.8% in 2022.
Canada has been an ASEAN dialogue partner since 1977, and now, the feds said Canada is elevated to a strategic partner, which will enhance its cooperation even further on peace and security, encouraging development, and building stronger ties between Canadians and economic ties that will benefit everyone.
On his first day in Jakarta, Trudeau also highlighted Canada is increasing its "diplomatic and trade presence" in the region with the appointment of Paul Thoppil as the first Canadian Indo-Pacific Trade Representative.
"Together, we’re creating good jobs, protecting peace and security and forging a better future for people on both sides of the Pacific," Trudeau said.
Indonesia and Canada - two of the most corrupt countries in the world (save for Ukraine, the other Baltics and Middle East). A marriage made in heaven.
