Trudeau in Jakarta
Image courtesy of Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday the opening of an Export Development Canada (EDC) office in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jakarta, Indonesia's massive capital, sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest1019
guest1019

Indonesia and Canada - two of the most corrupt countries in the world (save for Ukraine, the other Baltics and Middle East). A marriage made in heaven.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.