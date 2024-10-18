News

Trudeau promises to read his security briefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — defending democracy around the world.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — defending democracy around the world.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Chinese Communist Party
Michael Chong
Chinese Election Interference
Canadian Security And Intelligence Service

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news