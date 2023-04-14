Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused a meeting with Premier Scott Moe during his visit to Regina.
“The PMO [Prime Minister’s Office] indicated they would only be able to accommodate a short “pull-aside” at one of their events,” said a government source.
The source said Moe wanted “a meeting to discuss Minister Lametti’s comments, clean electricity standards and potential regulations, and infrastructure funding.”
The comments made by Lametti that Moe wanted to discuss were about the 1930 Natural Resource Transfer Act (NRTA).
“Given the significance of these topics, we will continue to work toward a future date for a meeting that allows sufficient time for a meaningful discussion on these important issues,” said the source.
Moe had meetings in his constituency and the Prince Albert area already scheduled for Thursday.
The PMO only contacted the Premier’s Office on Wednesday about Trudeau’s trip to Regina to discuss the Liberal's budget.
Trudeau told the media he did not meet with Moe because the premier was “not in town.”
“We reached out to his office in advance. Unfortunately, he wasn't in town today, so the hoped-for meeting wasn't able to happen,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau wanted to discuss “issues important to the province,” including NRTA, clean electricity standards and infrastructure funding.
According to Trudeau, Moe declined the meeting, contradicting what the Premier’s Office told the Western Standard.
Trudeau said he “very much looks forward to it,” referencing a future meeting with Moe.
Trudeau addressed Lametti’s comments about the NRTA that the Prairie premiers sent a joint letter to the federal government regarding control of natural resources.
“As prime minister, I'm happy to stand here right now and say we will not be touching the NRTA,” said Trudeau.
“Natural resources are constitutionally directed to be the purview of the provinces. We're not putting that into question.”
Trudeau said the federal and provincial governments need to work with indigenous people so everyone can participate in the benefits of natural resources. But, it needs to be led by the provincial governments, as natural resources are under their jurisdiction.
“We need to make sure that indigenous peoples who’ve lived on this land for millennia are able to participate in the benefits drawn from that land,” said Trudeau.
“I will certainly take this occasion to encourage provincial governments — and a number of them already have — to have real conversations on the path forward in partnership with indigenous peoples, just like the federal government is doing in areas of our jurisdiction.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The sign on the podium at a grocery store “Making life more affordable”. REALLY
Mr. Trudeau is not telling the truth regarding taking NRTA off the table... and Mr. Moe seems to know that. Mr. Trudeau must have been told now is not the time... so back track... once the UN has its ducks in order Mr. Trudeau if still in power will move this forward.
The WEF has clearly stated you will own nothing and you will like it... It seems Mr. Moe and Ms. Smith are finally becoming aware that means provinces as well...
Its going to be a nice weekend everyone needs to go to the range and verify 100 yd zero!
Trudeau and his WEF bosses have something up their sleeve. JT has always used the native community to stop development in the west. I suspect this is just the beginning of something he is planning to use Native rights to take over provincial rights. This is never going to end until JT is gone.
Trudeau can get to Ukraine ....or anywhere...pretty fast...but when it comes to attending to the country he supposedly oversees..nope. cant make it.
The petulant brat Justin...divisive and unfit to be a PM...
Hmm… I wonder if he’s going to Alberta.
