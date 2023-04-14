Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused a meeting with Premier Scott Moe during his visit to Regina.

“The PMO [Prime Minister’s Office] indicated they would only be able to accommodate a short “pull-aside” at one of their events,” said a government source.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

00676

The sign on the podium at a grocery store “Making life more affordable”. REALLY

guest688

Mr. Trudeau is not telling the truth regarding taking NRTA off the table... and Mr. Moe seems to know that. Mr. Trudeau must have been told now is not the time... so back track... once the UN has its ducks in order Mr. Trudeau if still in power will move this forward.

The WEF has clearly stated you will own nothing and you will like it... It seems Mr. Moe and Ms. Smith are finally becoming aware that means provinces as well...

Its going to be a nice weekend everyone needs to go to the range and verify 100 yd zero!

Free Canada

Trudeau and his WEF bosses have something up their sleeve. JT has always used the native community to stop development in the west. I suspect this is just the beginning of something he is planning to use Native rights to take over provincial rights. This is never going to end until JT is gone.

PersonOne

Trudeau can get to Ukraine ....or anywhere...pretty fast...but when it comes to attending to the country he supposedly oversees..nope. cant make it.

CalamityMarcy

The petulant brat Justin...divisive and unfit to be a PM...

G K

Hmm… I wonder if he’s going to Alberta.

