Amid a new report claiming the prime minister was briefed twice on Chinese foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau repeatedly refused to answer questions on the subject during Question Period on Wednesday.
"He won't answer whether members of his existing cabinet and caucus have been implicated in foreign interference, he won't answer whether his ministers or his staff have been briefed about that interference, and he won't answer whether his party received illegal money directly from the foreign dictatorship in Beijing," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said following a round of unanswered questions from the prime minister.
"He won't answer any of these questions, which is exactly why we need an independent inquiry that can compel his testimony."
Despite mounting political pressure to call for an independent investigation into alleged Chinese election interference, Trudeau chose to appoint an "independent special rapporteur," to make expert recommendations on combating foreign election interference in Canada. The rapporteur will also decide whether an open inquiry into the subject is warranted.
Much of Question Period on Wednesday centered around new reporting by Global News, in which two high-level national security experts claimed Trudeau and his cabinet were warned Chinese government officials were funneling money to Canadian political candidates.
According to the article, a "Special Report" prepared by the Privy Council Office intended to be read by Trudeau was prepared in January 2022. It asserted Chinese officials in Toronto put money into a covert network tasked with interfering in Canada’s 2019 election.
Another earlier report from Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (CNSICOP) warned China was funding "preferred candidates" in the 2019 election.
"The prime minister said repeatedly he had no knowledge of funds from the dictatorship in Beijing going to federal election candidates. Today we learned that is not true," Poilievre said during Question Period.
"Why did the prime minister say the opposite of what he knew to be true?"
Trudeau responded both he and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) said they had no information on any federal candidates receiving money from China.
"That is that is impossible," Poilievre responded, before citing the Global News story Trudeau was warned of Chinese money flowing to candidates. Trudeau again claimed he had not received the information.
Poilievre then asked Trudeau five times if the Canada Security Intelligence Services (CSIS) had warned Trudeau, his staff, or anyone within his party that any members may be part of a foreign interference network. Poilievre ended each question with, "yes or no?"
The prime minister repeatedly refused to address the question, instead highlighting the work being done by NSIRA and CNSICOP to investigate foreign election interference and keep Canadians safe.
"We've created bodies that allow parliamentarians to get top secret clearances so they can look directly at everything being done, without putting at risk the brave women and men who served this country," he said.
When Poilievre asked which staff members in the Prime Minister's Office received the CSIS brief there was a Liberal candidate implicated in China's interference network, Trudeau attempted to change the subject.
"Just recently, Conservative Party MPs knowingly dined with a far-right German politician, Christine Anderson. It's time he gave Canadians real answers and apologized."
Poilievre ignored the question, asking Trudeau if Chief of Staff Katie Telford — who the Liberals attempted to keep from testifying at the standing committee on procedure and House affairs — was briefed about the foreign interference network. Trudeau again refused to answer.
When Poilievre asked how much money the Liberals received from the Chinese government, Trudeau responded that it was important to "protect the women and men who serve in our security agencies doing extremely dangerous work to keep Canadians safe."
"That's why we've created a committee where all parliamentarians from different parties can get top secret clearance and look into these matters deeply without compromising the safety of people who serve this country," Trudeau said.
"He's not interested in protecting the safety of the people serving this country. He's interested in protecting the Liberal Party of Canada," Poilievre responded before asking the question again.
"It is unfortunate and despicable that any member in this house one would question the loyalty to Canada of any other member in this house," Trudeau responded.
Poilievre said it was "incredible" Trudeau couldn't answer his question with a "zero," before again asking how much money the Liberals received from Beijing. Trudeau again ignored the question, accusing Poilievre of trying to backtrack from his "heinous" comment.
"He's blocking a public inquiry that would compel him to give answers. He has his members blocking an investigation here at Parliament. He won't answer questions on the floor of the House of Commons. He's even got a bill that would allow him to censor the Internet," Poilievre said. "It's almost as as if he admires the basic Chinese communist dictatorship. Does he still admire it?"
"We are clearly seeing once again the leader of the opposition is simply not serious in his approach in reassuring Canadians about institutions, about our democracy, and about the integrity of our elections," Trudeau said.
"That is why we are proposing significant and serious steps and mechanisms to make sure independently and with expert advice, the right answers are being sought and the right answers are being shared with Canadians."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
This POS fascist needs to be tried for treason.
WHERE IS THE LAW?????????
WHERE ARE THE COPS ???????????
PM is a sick.
Fits the PM's personality.
Copied from the mayo clinic files in the web
Signs and symptoms of NARCISSISTIC personality disorder and the severity of symptoms vary. People with the disorder can:
Have an exaggerated sense of self-importance
Have a sense of entitlement and require constant, excessive admiration
Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it
Exaggerate achievements and talents
Be preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate
Believe they are superior and can only associate with equally special people
Monopolize conversations and belittle or look down on people they perceive as inferior
Expect special favors and unquestioning compliance with their expectations
Take advantage of others to get what they want
Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others
Be envious of others and believe others envy them
Behave in an arrogant or haughty manner, coming across as conceited, boastful and pretentious
Insist on having the best of everything — for instance, the best car or office
At the same time, people with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism,
and they can:
Become impatient or angry when they don't receive special treatment
Have significant interpersonal problems and easily feel slighted
React with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior
Have difficulty regulating emotions and behavior
Experience major problems dealing with stress and adapting to change
Feel depressed and moody because they fall short of perfection
Have secret feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliationT
We know the answer, they know the answer, they know, that we know the answer. Apparently politicians are paid by the word, and to never tell the truth. By the time we are in year 8 of the Con government, it won't be any different. The only difference is, we will still be paying for the last 3 years, and each of them will have received a minimum of 8 pay raises.
Doesn’t this all border on treason to the country! What all have the liberals/ndp done? It must be damaging if not all out illegal!
If Turdeau goes down, jagmeat has to also fall as an accessory!
