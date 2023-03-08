Trudeau and Poilievre
Courtesy of CPAC

Amid a new report claiming the prime minister was briefed twice on Chinese foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau repeatedly refused to answer questions on the subject during Question Period on Wednesday.

"He won't answer whether members of his existing cabinet and caucus have been implicated in foreign interference, he won't answer whether his ministers or his staff have been briefed about that interference, and he won't answer whether his party received illegal money directly from the foreign dictatorship in Beijing," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said following a round of unanswered questions from the prime minister.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This POS fascist needs to be tried for treason.

WHERE IS THE LAW?????????

WHERE ARE THE COPS ???????????

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

PM is a sick.

Fits the PM's personality.

Copied from the mayo clinic files in the web

Signs and symptoms of NARCISSISTIC personality disorder and the severity of symptoms vary. People with the disorder can:

Have an exaggerated sense of self-importance

Have a sense of entitlement and require constant, excessive admiration

Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it

Exaggerate achievements and talents

Be preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate

Believe they are superior and can only associate with equally special people

Monopolize conversations and belittle or look down on people they perceive as inferior

Expect special favors and unquestioning compliance with their expectations

Take advantage of others to get what they want

Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others

Be envious of others and believe others envy them

Behave in an arrogant or haughty manner, coming across as conceited, boastful and pretentious

Insist on having the best of everything — for instance, the best car or office

At the same time, people with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism,

and they can:

Become impatient or angry when they don't receive special treatment

Have significant interpersonal problems and easily feel slighted

React with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior

Have difficulty regulating emotions and behavior

Experience major problems dealing with stress and adapting to change

Feel depressed and moody because they fall short of perfection

Have secret feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliationT

northrungrader
northrungrader

We know the answer, they know the answer, they know, that we know the answer. Apparently politicians are paid by the word, and to never tell the truth. By the time we are in year 8 of the Con government, it won't be any different. The only difference is, we will still be paying for the last 3 years, and each of them will have received a minimum of 8 pay raises.

ljstd007
ljstd007

Doesn’t this all border on treason to the country! What all have the liberals/ndp done? It must be damaging if not all out illegal!

If Turdeau goes down, jagmeat has to also fall as an accessory!

