Trudeau on China
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again rejected calls for an independent inquiry into foreign election interference, claiming there are already several mechanisms in place to examine the issue and ensure the integrity of Canada's elections are maintained.

"I think it's extremely important that Canadians are taking such an interest and are so concerned about protecting our democracy," Trudeau told reporters during a press conference on healthcare on Friday.

MLC
MLC

The only perhaps positive statement that can be made about the Liberal/subNDP government is that it is at least consistent. It, along with PM Trudeau, is a classic example of a narcissistic autocracy where the only constant is manipulating a compliant and sycophantic media, all in an effort to obtain the only thing they value: Votes.

private property
private property

Why is Trudeau not being arrested and charged with fraud?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Only because he is involved...IMO...

retiredpop
retiredpop

Definitely

john.lankers
john.lankers

100%

JPB
JPB

Getting hot in the kitchen!

