"Trudeau’s climate plan rated as ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency'."

Canadian government research obtained through Access to Information shows Canadians rate the cabinet's climate program as ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency.'
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the research does not mention Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault by name but reveals widespread distrust of the government's environmental policies.
“Few Canadians strongly agreed, and only a small minority somewhat agreed, that the federal government demonstrated competence, fairness, openness and care when it comes to climate change,” said the report.
Only 5% strongly agreed with the statement “The federal government is competent enough to deal with climate change.”
“Without trust in core facts among citizens, democratic governments are inherently challenged when attempting to base policies or encourage action appealing to objective scientific claims,” said the report Trust in Government as an Institution: Research on COVID-19 and Climate Change.
The findings were based on surveys with 2,000 people across the entire country. These surveys were conducted continuously from Dec. 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022. The cost of the research was not disclosed.
“Most Canadians are drastically underestimating the influence of human activity on climate change despite scientific consensus to the contrary,” said Trust in Government.
“Many Canadians believe in a mix of human and natural factors as being primarily responsible.”
Asked “In your opinion, what percentage of the Earth’s warming since the 1950s has been caused by human activity like burning fossil fuels?” More than a third, 36%, said “most warming is caused by human activity.”
Other responses were “almost all warming is caused by human activity” (32%), “human activity is not the main cause of warming” (23%) and “human activity is not the cause of warming” (9%).
Researchers found a broader consensus on criticism of federal climate programs. Fifty-three percent of Canadians disagreed with the statement “The federal government is competent enough to deal with climate change.”
Other findings showed:
50% disagreed with the statement “The federal government listens to what ordinary people think about climate change”
49% disagreed with the statement “The federal government provides all relevant information about climate change to the public”
47% disagreed with the statement “The way the federal government makes decisions about climate change is fair”
“Many respondents indicated they had little trust in government or only somewhat trusted government to do what is right,” wrote researchers.
“There were not large distinctions in views on trust for different orders of government. Such findings present a complex picture regarding trust in governments, suggesting few Canadians have a constant view that governments can be trusted.”
Asked “To what extent do you trust the Government of Canada to make good decisions in the best interest of Canadians?” only 6% expressed “complete trust.” Others said they “somewhat trusted” the federal government (34%). A quarter of Canadians, 25%, said they “completely distrusted” the federal government.
Trust in Government found that when it comes to talking about climate change, Canadians tend to trust their family or friends the most (71%). They also trust environmental groups (56%) and people promoting solar and wind energy (54%). However, only 21% of Canadians trust oil and gas companies.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Again, what do we need a climate plan for exactly?? Something to do with the 0.04% CO2 in the atmosphere? Oh the horror.🙄 Trudeau’s nothing but a Slave to Heir Schwab and the 4th Reich
I’m amazed that 6% of Canadians still express total trust in the federal government. Have they been living under a rock for the past 8 years?
96% of U.S. climate data is corrupted
A new study, Corrupted Climate Stations: The Official U.S. Surface Temperature Record Remains Fatally Flawed, finds approximately 96 percent of U.S. temperature stations used to measure climate change fail to meet what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) considers to be “acceptable” and uncorrupted placement by its own published standards.
https://gellerreport.com/2023/06/96-of-u-s-climate-data-is-corrupted-new-report-finds.html/?lctg=49467994
"Trudeau’s climate plan rated as ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency'."
Give True-dolt credit for being consistent. Why would his 'climate plan' be any different that every other True-dolt 'plan'! EVERYTHING he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know!) does is ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency'!
Trudeau's policies are anti-human!!
Of course if you poll Canadians who have been indoctrinated for the last 30 years and taught in school that burning fossil fuels cause climate change they are overwhelmingly going to say it is human caused! These kinds of polls are useless among those who are not taught the correct science.
The All-knowing Govt that has been wrong about almost everything . . .
Breaking News: Mexico where it is much hotter than anywhere in Canada, has massive Forests . . . and Zero Forest Fires! Who knew . . . .
They do not have the Eco Terrorist lighting fires at the behest of the Libera/NDP coalition.
It concerns me how many people believe environmental groups and promoters of solar and wind, groups that certainly have a vested interest in pushing an agenda, for climate information. They are not unbiased, wake up people!
“Only 5% strongly agreed with the statement.” That’s all they need to get re-elected.
People who think humas cause global warming should be asked how? Please explain how people are doing this. I bet most cannot give a properly based response.
This survey was done over a year ago, I wonder what the outcome would be today. We are under direct attack by our own government, in every sense of the word.
By the government and the main stream media.
After years of the covid psyop and the consequent harmful and ineffective vaxx how could anyone trust this government??
Maybe the problem is that many think it is our government, instead of the Kazarian Mafia that spews out WEF and other controller organizations to help politicians manipulate us. Which conservative parliamentarian did any research during Killer Jab?
Because some (too many) people still believe the gov’t is benevolent and “only here to help”. It is too uncomfortable for people to consider that they cannot trust their gov’t so they close their eyes. (I know people like this personally.)
Just like the lab manufactured virus science, our honest scientists have not been asked. Many on Utube are educating us. Our Planet is carbon deficient at 400ppm
while our planet needs 1000ppm. Greenhouses buy the CO2 to help their plants grow. Our biggest hazard on Planet earth, is the Military, also the biggest emitter of CO2. The Kazarian Mafia controls us completly, and has for thousands of yrs. But we just chase the tail of the snake, never as a total educated force look for the head of the snake. It will take the education that is forbidden in Universities, that will save our planet. Thank God we still have the internet that has much education about the ancient Kazarian secret force in full operation. They are getting desperate and sloppy. Hope that helps us usury slaves.
