Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Canadian government research obtained through Access to Information shows Canadians rate the cabinet's climate program as ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency.' 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the research does not mention Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault by name but reveals widespread distrust of the government's environmental policies.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(17) comments

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Again, what do we need a climate plan for exactly?? Something to do with the 0.04% CO2 in the atmosphere? Oh the horror.🙄 Trudeau’s nothing but a Slave to Heir Schwab and the 4th Reich

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I’m amazed that 6% of Canadians still express total trust in the federal government. Have they been living under a rock for the past 8 years?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

96% of U.S. climate data is corrupted

A new study, Corrupted Climate Stations: The Official U.S. Surface Temperature Record Remains Fatally Flawed, finds approximately 96 percent of U.S. temperature stations used to measure climate change fail to meet what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) considers to be “acceptable” and uncorrupted placement by its own published standards.

https://gellerreport.com/2023/06/96-of-u-s-climate-data-is-corrupted-new-report-finds.html/?lctg=49467994

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

"Trudeau’s climate plan rated as ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency'."

Give True-dolt credit for being consistent. Why would his 'climate plan' be any different that every other True-dolt 'plan'! EVERYTHING he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know!) does is ‘incompetent, unfair, and lacking transparency'!

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Trudeau's policies are anti-human!!

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Of course if you poll Canadians who have been indoctrinated for the last 30 years and taught in school that burning fossil fuels cause climate change they are overwhelmingly going to say it is human caused! These kinds of polls are useless among those who are not taught the correct science.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The All-knowing Govt that has been wrong about almost everything . . .

Breaking News: Mexico where it is much hotter than anywhere in Canada, has massive Forests . . . and Zero Forest Fires! Who knew . . . .

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

They do not have the Eco Terrorist lighting fires at the behest of the Libera/NDP coalition.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

It concerns me how many people believe environmental groups and promoters of solar and wind, groups that certainly have a vested interest in pushing an agenda, for climate information. They are not unbiased, wake up people!

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

“Only 5% strongly agreed with the statement.” That’s all they need to get re-elected.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

People who think humas cause global warming should be asked how? Please explain how people are doing this. I bet most cannot give a properly based response.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

This survey was done over a year ago, I wonder what the outcome would be today. We are under direct attack by our own government, in every sense of the word.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

By the government and the main stream media.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

After years of the covid psyop and the consequent harmful and ineffective vaxx how could anyone trust this government??

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Maybe the problem is that many think it is our government, instead of the Kazarian Mafia that spews out WEF and other controller organizations to help politicians manipulate us. Which conservative parliamentarian did any research during Killer Jab?

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Because some (too many) people still believe the gov’t is benevolent and “only here to help”. It is too uncomfortable for people to consider that they cannot trust their gov’t so they close their eyes. (I know people like this personally.)

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Just like the lab manufactured virus science, our honest scientists have not been asked. Many on Utube are educating us. Our Planet is carbon deficient at 400ppm

while our planet needs 1000ppm. Greenhouses buy the CO2 to help their plants grow. Our biggest hazard on Planet earth, is the Military, also the biggest emitter of CO2. The Kazarian Mafia controls us completly, and has for thousands of yrs. But we just chase the tail of the snake, never as a total educated force look for the head of the snake. It will take the education that is forbidden in Universities, that will save our planet. Thank God we still have the internet that has much education about the ancient Kazarian secret force in full operation. They are getting desperate and sloppy. Hope that helps us usury slaves.

Report Add Reply

