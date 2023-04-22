Forest
Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said it's “unlikely” the Trudeau government can plant two billion trees within 10 years, as promised in 2019. Also, a report from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) found that the program will likely cost 88% more than its budget.

“Given the number of trees planted so far, the program is unlikely to succeed unless significant changes are made,” DeMarco told reporters.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

not a surprise at all...wake up Canada...

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I am shocked, shocked I tell ya, that a liberal program will come in twice as expensive as estimated and deliver half of what it was claimed to to(sarc off).

northrungrader
northrungrader

Way less than 1/2. So not surprising for any Liberal or NDP program. They haven't started to hire contractors yet to do the real planning, yet.

kmb
kmb

It’s only 3% of the target over 3 years! At that rate, they will only get 10% planted. Typical government mismanagement.

G K
G K

The compromised part time drama teacher didn’t fulfill a liberal promise…I for one am shocked.

