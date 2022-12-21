The Freedom Convoy was an attempt to profit off people's fears and undermine Canada's democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed during an interview Tuesday.
"It's more of a deliberate attempt to fundraise, to make money off of people's fears, to shift the narrative and undermine trust in institutions, to just sew chaos in our democracy and in our society," the prime minister said.
"And they are using very, very powerful tools to do that. Social media and the online world have developed in a way that actively and deliberately harms Canadians."
Trudeau made the comments in an exclusive interview with his long-time friend Terry DiMonte, who was a radio broadcaster for 43 years. DiMonte asked the prime minister about all the criticism he received since being elected back in 2015.
"In my opinion, the culture has gone nuts. I've seen people behaving in ways I'd never expected they would behave," DiMonte said. "The kind of words you've used, like 'vitriol' are eye-popping. How do we change that?"
Trudeau responded being at the "top of the pyramid" as the prime minister, the blame for everything in Canada tends to fall on him. He added he tries not to take criticism personally.
"But you have people throwing rocks," DiMonte responded, referencing the Ontario man who threw gravel at Trudeau on Sept. 6, 2021 during an election campaign stop. Shane Marshall, a member of the People's Party of Canada, was charged with assault with a weapon.
During the 2021 election, one of Trudeau's main campaign promises was to bar unvaccinated Canadians from many aspects of society, making it impossible for them to travel on planes and trains, or work in the public sector. This was on top of provincial restrictions that prevented unvaccinated Canadians from entering bars, restaurants, museums and gyms.
The prime minister pointed out when his campaign office opened up in Montreal in 2008, there were "about 150 out front protesting massively against me." But Trudeau said Canadians will always speak out in protest, especially when politicians are "trying to do anything of consequence."
However, Trudeau said he's now concerned with "echo chambers" online, which is what worried him about the Freedom Convoy protests. He said while many Canadians chose not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 due to cultural, religious or philosophical reasons, the issue was when they tried to convince others not to get vaccinated.
"You will have heard the same stories I had did, of families, broken hearts, sitting beside someone's bed saying 'he didn't get vaccinated. We didn't know what was real. We thought the vaccine was worse than the virus. And now dad's dying and we wish he hadn't believed that website,'" Trudeau said to DiMonte.
The prime minister made no mention of Canadians who were harmed by COVID-19 vaccines and wished they had not gotten them — an attitude felt by many vaccine-injured that reached out to the Western Standard.
Trudeau continued, claiming vaccine-hesitant Canadians were preying on people's fears in order to spread mistrust in the federal government and its institutions.
"People prey on that, amplify it, and end up endangering people's minds. And that's where my responsibility is," Trudeau said. "I'm someone who loves this country and tries to bring it together, but when there are people who are actively trying to do harm to their fellow Canadians, I sort of can't shrug it off. I can't not not speak up and say, 'Hey, that's not what you should be doing.'"
"I may use saltier language than that," Trudeau added.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(6) comments
I always find it interesting when people on the left start talking about echo chambers, because you can of course use the same argument against them. I've asked people who complain about far-right internet news, where they get their info, and it's almost always solely large legacy media corporations. Most right leaning people will usually read both right leaning media, as well as the left legacy corporations (Mostly because you can't get away from them). I would say Trudeau has radicalized more Canadians than anyone in the last 3 years.
I cannot believe how out of touch he seems. Or perhaps he is spinning this his way in hopes someone believes him. Regardless the convoy was a sincere grassroots movement to protect Canada from corruption and abuse..protect it from the Liberals..or as suggested here from globalist agendas.
I don't think Turdea-Castreau is so dumb he doesn't understand what the Freedom Convoy was about. He seems to be a narcistic pathological liar who just happens to be a fascist, who enjoys stealing everything he can.
A normal person would think this was a conversation happening between two residents in a mental asylum.
Canada is no longer a Democracy. Canadian laws are based the UN's agenda, an unelected body of corrupt evil beings. Kings and peasants is the goal!!
DiMonte is a clown show . . . an old friend of the Crime Minister.
Justine Turdope is easily the stupidest most corrupt & incompetent person to ever be PM of Canada . . . . he has had more Ethics Violations than any 2 previous PMs.
He is a serial liar and is lying to his friend DiMonte.
