The Freedom Convoy was an attempt to profit off people's fears and undermine Canada's democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed during an interview  Tuesday.

"It's more of a deliberate attempt to fundraise, to make money off of people's fears, to shift the narrative and undermine trust in institutions, to just sew chaos in our democracy and in our society," the prime minister said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

I always find it interesting when people on the left start talking about echo chambers, because you can of course use the same argument against them. I've asked people who complain about far-right internet news, where they get their info, and it's almost always solely large legacy media corporations. Most right leaning people will usually read both right leaning media, as well as the left legacy corporations (Mostly because you can't get away from them). I would say Trudeau has radicalized more Canadians than anyone in the last 3 years.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I cannot believe how out of touch he seems. Or perhaps he is spinning this his way in hopes someone believes him. Regardless the convoy was a sincere grassroots movement to protect Canada from corruption and abuse..protect it from the Liberals..or as suggested here from globalist agendas.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

I don't think Turdea-Castreau is so dumb he doesn't understand what the Freedom Convoy was about. He seems to be a narcistic pathological liar who just happens to be a fascist, who enjoys stealing everything he can.

fpenner
fpenner

A normal person would think this was a conversation happening between two residents in a mental asylum.

Big104
Big104

Canada is no longer a Democracy. Canadian laws are based the UN's agenda, an unelected body of corrupt evil beings. Kings and peasants is the goal!!

Left Coast
Left Coast

DiMonte is a clown show . . . an old friend of the Crime Minister.

Justine Turdope is easily the stupidest most corrupt & incompetent person to ever be PM of Canada . . . . he has had more Ethics Violations than any 2 previous PMs.

He is a serial liar and is lying to his friend DiMonte.

