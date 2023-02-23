Trudeau
Courtesy of Parlvu

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the feds are looking at providing targeted aid to farmers struggling with rising inflation.

“For me, the big priority is to ensure the way we're going to be able to help you does not fuel a new inflation crisis, but will help you to hold on so we can get through these difficult months,” Trudeau said.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Farmers don`t want aid...they want you to step back or step down..they would have no problems without your `help`

Report Add Reply
DS
DS

What type of assistance? MAiD?

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Like any toxic relationship, the abuser creates and environment whereby the abused needs his help. Then he graciously lends a hand when the root cause of all problems would go away if he went away.

The scenario on a mass scale is called communism.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"The prime minister made the comments during a meeting with farmers at the headquarters of Quebec’s farmer’s association"

Correction. He'll give Quebec farmers money. He loathes Western Canada.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

Just printing more money...driving up the cost of living and higher taxes...truley the Liberal way...jack#ss....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.