Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the feds are looking at providing targeted aid to farmers struggling with rising inflation.
“For me, the big priority is to ensure the way we're going to be able to help you does not fuel a new inflation crisis, but will help you to hold on so we can get through these difficult months,” Trudeau said.
The prime minister made the comments during a meeting with farmers at the headquarters of Quebec’s farmer’s association, the L’Union des producteurs agricoles, in Longueuil.
Trudeau said while inflation has started to slow down, the federal government wants to ensure struggling farmers can hold on for the next six months to a year.
During the town hall, local farmers told the prime minister about their struggles over the past two years. One cattle and grain farmer said his costs have risen 40% since inflation first began to rise. Another cattle and blueberry farmer told Trudeau farmers can't afford to wait for assistance.
“It’s not a question of six months to a year, it’s two months," the blueberry farmer said. “I’m telling you, Mr. Trudeau, there has to be aid quickly.”
Trudeau offered scant details on how, exactly, the federal government will assist farmers.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Farmers don`t want aid...they want you to step back or step down..they would have no problems without your `help`
What type of assistance? MAiD?
Like any toxic relationship, the abuser creates and environment whereby the abused needs his help. Then he graciously lends a hand when the root cause of all problems would go away if he went away.
The scenario on a mass scale is called communism.
"The prime minister made the comments during a meeting with farmers at the headquarters of Quebec’s farmer’s association"
Correction. He'll give Quebec farmers money. He loathes Western Canada.
Just printing more money...driving up the cost of living and higher taxes...truley the Liberal way...jack#ss....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.