Prime Minister Justin Trudeau honoured World Press Freedom Day by saying journalists “inform Canadians and hold governments accountable.”

“Their work is independent and indispensable,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

(3) comments

What our Fascist Dictator Justin Turdiot (who is being kept in power by 'some are more equal than others' Jagmeet Singh) maybe meant was that he believes in a Free Press but not here in Canada.

Trudeau says anything that will come out of his mouth without thinking.

I am inclined to believe that PM Zoolander says this in an oxymoronic manner, as he seems to do with most things; where he pushes legislation quietly and forcefully without debate, that totally contradicts what comes out of his mouth and his ministers. I see journalism is viewed by him as a pillar upon which he can stand upon and manipulate.

