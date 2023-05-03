Prime Minister Justin Trudeau honoured World Press Freedom Day by saying journalists “inform Canadians and hold governments accountable.”
“Their work is independent and indispensable,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday tweet.
“As they continue to face harassment, censorship, and violence simply for doing their jobs, let me say this: We’ll always support and promote the freedom of the press.”
Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan mocked Trudeau for saying he supports journalism.
“Pure bull---- coming from you,” said Morgan.
People’s Party of Canada candidate Stephen Makk (Simcoe-North, ON) said Trudeau should stop funding the press.
“That creates an unavoidable conflict of interest,” said Makk.
“The perception of influence is almost as bad as actual corruption.”
Trudeau did not speak up when Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the Freedom Convoy in 2022.
A police officer hit Lavoie three times with a club and shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range.
“Trudeau has instructed his police to attack journalists,” said Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant.
Trudeau was silent when Parliamentary Press Gallery executives accompanied by armed police evicted Blacklock’s Reporter from the National Press Building in December.
Blacklock’s Reporter said the eviction — the first of its kind in the history of the National Press Building — was retaliation over its continued opposition to media subsidies.
The complaints were made by Canadian Press reporters Emilie Bergeron and Michel Saba and freelance journalist Helene Buzzetti.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
What our Fascist Dictator Justin Turdiot (who is being kept in power by 'some are more equal than others' Jagmeet Singh) maybe meant was that he believes in a Free Press but not here in Canada.
Trudeau says anything that will come out of his mouth without thinking.
I am inclined to believe that PM Zoolander says this in an oxymoronic manner, as he seems to do with most things; where he pushes legislation quietly and forcefully without debate, that totally contradicts what comes out of his mouth and his ministers. I see journalism is viewed by him as a pillar upon which he can stand upon and manipulate.
